TOO MUCH DISTRUST

There is an “impasse” in West Indies cricket fuelled by “significant distrust”.
This is one of the more compelling findings of the Independent World Cup Review conducted by the three-member panel comprising Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court High Court judge, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African international cricket coach, Mickey Arthur.
The review titled “A Report on the West Indies’ Men’s Team’s Performance at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup”, was submitted to Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt earlier this week and has been circulated to the CWI board of directors.
In the executive summary of the report, the panel stated that the current West Indies team cannot afford to have its best players playing in global professional leagues to the detriment of West Indies cricket.
“It is not in the best interests of West Indies cricket that our best players play in every global league and play for the West Indies team on an optional basis. It is imperative that the Board and the players have a frank and honest discussion with each other in order to arrive at a solution to this impasse.”
The panel added: “In this group’s view, there is significant distrust between the players and administration and this distrust is inimical to ensuring that the best 11 players turn out for the WI team in every match. No Objection Certificates cannot be weaponised against the players, but it is essential that some middle ground is arrived at. Otherwise, West Indies cricket may cease to exist as an entity.”
The report also found that based on the team’s performance before the 2022 T20 World Cup, losing 16 of 23 games between the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament, “a semi-final berth would have exceeded most reasonable expectations.”
And in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup debacle, the three-man panel came up with 34 recommendations.
In sharing the document, CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: “I look forward to the Board agreeing to implement the 34 recommendations as soon as possible.
“The quality of this report lends itself to becoming the foundation of the learning and planning culture that we have envisaged for the sustainable improvement of all our cricket teams. It brings great promise and direction after the grave disappointment of our T20 World Cup results.”
Among the recommendations to guard against a repeat of the 2022 disaster, were the improvement and standardisation of strength and conditioning facilities in the region; specialist skill development camps; the need for mental health support for both the players and the support staff; CWI governance reform; a regional T20 tournament; and more red-ball cricket for West Indies white-ball players.
The panel recommended that the selectors should, “urgently identify a core squad of 30-35 players that are likely to form the nucleus of the 15 players that will eventually form the 2024 World Cup squad,” and that a regional T20 tournament is fundamental to identifying and developing players.
It was also recommended that CWI have “targeted discussions” with the players about playing as much red ball cricket for West Indies as possible between now and the 2024 World Cup.
“The WI team is scheduled to play six test matches in 2023 (two against Zimbabwe, two against South Africa and two against India in July 2023 and then two Tests in Australia in early 2024 followed by two Tests in Pakistan. A concerted effort must be made to have some of our white ball players play those Test matches against Australia and Pakistan.
“A constructive discussion must be had with, but not exclusively limited to, players such as Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King and Rovman Powell to name a few. Following this Group’s consultations, we hold the strong view that red ball, and in particular Test cricket, against the Test Teams ranked above us provides vital opportunities for primarily white ball players to develop their overall cricketing skills,” the report stated.
The panel also recommended that CWI convene a three-day in-person meeting/retreat with an identified core group to determine their willingness and availability to participate in the 2024 World Cup and “to address any and all grouses (real or imagined) in a constructive manner. Mediator(s) should be secured for this meeting in order to assist and facilitate the discussions contemplated above.”