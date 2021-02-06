Too much drama

FORMER TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO cycling technical director Erin Hartwell blamed a culture of unaccountability and a lack of responsibility at the volunteer-based Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) for the lack of consistent results at the top level.
In a wide-ranging interview on the WESN local cable television station, Hartwell also disputed claims that the USA Olympic cyclist left the job in January last year because he got a better offer. Hartwell also touched on selection policy, equipment issues, and his real reason for leaving in January 2020 after a successful second stint in local cycling.
“With the follow-up from the various issues that were ongoing at the time, my professional reputation and career were at risk with a continued association with the national federation,” Hartwell said. “The professional exposure that comes with a public position in high performance sport went from a managed nuisance to a real liability. I was forced to protect my career over my love of home and nation.”
Hartwell, the 1992 Olympic kilometre
time-trial bronze medallist and the
1996 Olympic kilometre time-trial silver medallist, oversaw the rise of the programme that culminated in sprinter Nicholas Paul breaking the world record for the Flying 200m in 2019. He also oversaw the qualification of Paul and Kwesi Browne for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Games.
“There are a small number of jobs available in my industry worldwide and the extreme pressure from the various issues at play with no real tangible support from the national governing body. I honestly needed to step away from the federation before it destroyed my career and reputation,” said Hartwell, who took up a short stint as coach of the China national elite programme last year. “Ultimately it is an organisation that is managed by volunteers with little to no true accountability and responsibility, with persons that come into a position typically with a bias and agenda.”
Hartwell added the decision to depart T&T — where the 51-year-old considers home with his Trinidadian wife Terry and daughter — was a difficult one. And the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native said he valued his employment with the other local organisations.
“I have nothing but good things to say
about the Ministry of Sport and Youth
Affairs and SporTT and for the most part
the cyclists of T&T. But again I had to make a very difficult decision.”
Asked about the claims that he left because of a better offer, Hartwell said: “Absolutely not...my heart has been in T&T since the 1990s when I was coming to race around the Queen’s Park Oval, so that’s absolutely not true. Hartwell continued: “I didn’t leave T&T to take a better job, but opportunities became available once I made the decision to depart T&T. But I left for the reasons I expressed above and essentially at the beginning of the programme there was a breakdown in trust, an absolute erosion in trust between the TTCF and me.”
Without specifying any case, Hartwell cited “unnecessary bacchanal and vindictiveness” among other issues that he as a professional simply could not tolerate.
“This is my career. I have a great responsibility for what I do with my work and how I treat it. My family depends on me. A nation depends on me. Athletes depend on me. I was just unwilling to deal with that type of bacchanal, drama anymore from a professional perspective, respectfully,” Hartwell said. “Personally I could take it. That is no problem because that is the general nuisance that comes with high performance sport but when it became a professional liability I had to make a decision and it was a very, very difficult one.”
Before he considered leaving, Hartwell said he took the initiative to reach out to the UK’s Craig MacLean at the World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland to ensure the programme had spaces available for the local riders who had qualified for the Olympics.
“So that there would be a smooth transition, I made those arrangements in advance. The Federation would have to provide the administrative brainwork and paperwork for that and so that would be their ultimate responsibility to make sure those athletes ended up in Switzerland...so they (TTO cyclists) won’t be left aflounder under any circumstances.”
Hartwell also rubbished any speculation about a contentious relationship between himself and Njisane Phillip being the reason for his departure. “Absolutely not,” he said. “Listen, I will support my athletes to the ends of the earth whether it is Njisane, Keron Bramble, Nicholas Paul, Quincy Alexander, all of them, Teniel Campbell, all the great athletes that came to the programme,” Hartwell emphasised. “Without athletes you have no national team, you have no national programme, have no national representation and so there is no issue with Njisane and myself, with Keron and me, with any of the riders. The issue is there aren’t... the governing body itself is not strong enough to manage the issues that come with high performance sport.
“It is good at managing cycling locally and working with regional and local competition ... but managing at a true international standard, it just is not ready or able to deal with the issues that come with that.”
And asked if he would be willing to take a third stint with the national cycling programme, Hartwell said there would need to be changes in the way the system operates at the TTCF.
“If you want to be among the best in the world, if not the best in the world, give me a call,” Hartwell said. “If you want to be good regionally and you are going to take the administrator approach that puts you in that position, call somebody else. And that stretches across the board whether it’s SporTT, Ministry of Sort, TTOC, TTCF, we are all gonna have to work together so it all can’t be on the back of the TTCF.
There needs to be input and support from a variety of partners and stakeholders. But something is gonna have to change...there is going to have to be accountability and the responsibility of those that work with the organisation.
“My only interest is to be world class. I have no interest in working at any level below that so we either work towards that or I am not going to be involved.”