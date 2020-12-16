Too much embarrassment

LEGENDARY WEST INDIES fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts believes there needs to be more accountability at all levels of regional cricket if the team is to turn around its fortunes.
In an interview on the Mason and Guest radio cricket show on the Voice of Barbados on Tuesday, Roberts was adamant that fewer reasons were needed to justify the current performances of the WI Test team, who suffered consecutive massive innings plus defeats in their two Test-series in New Zealand recently.
“I think the region is waking up a little bit too late because we have been petting these guys for a long time, making excuses for them,” Roberts said. “I don’t think we need to make excuse... but when you see guys and they are not performing and they are not performing for years, we just can’t continue like that.”
Roberts, a former West Indies coach himself, added that not only the players must review their planning and development process but also administrators throughout the hierarchy of Cricket West Indies (CWI) must re-assess their roles in the declining on-field outcomes.
“Everybody from the president right down to the last player—and I mean the regional players—everybody has to take stock and look at themselves, look in the mirror and just figure out where am I going wrong? Because there is something going wrong with West Indies cricket,” he explained. “We are the only nation in world cricket who hasn’t improved in the last 15-20 years.
Roberts advocated for brutal honesty and assessment of the players instead of mollycoddling them, especially about their apparent lack of fitness.
“Our players are getting fat. All over they are getting fat. I don’t mind their bank accounts getting fat but...they themselves are getting fat and look like some of them are jellyfish,” said Roberts.
Asked if he was angered by the team’s performance in New Zealand, Roberts said: “Well it has gone beyond anger. It is embarrassing. It has been embarrassing to see what is carrying on.”
Roberts added he was not and has not been surprised by the WI Test results in the last 15 years. He suggested that the players needed to take pride in themselves and pursue their own self-development.
Roberts said the lack of consistency at Test level was evident and cited the dismal performance in the Test series subsequent to the Caribbean side regaining the Wisden Trophy in the Caribbean in 2018.
“I don’t just want to throw blame on administrations but everybody from here on must take a look at themselves,” Roberts reiterated, “The administration has to come up with something in order to get our cricket back, especially at Test match level... we need to start to get players who are capable of playing Test cricket and players who are not afraid.”
Explaining that statement, Roberts said the Windies batsmen were suckered into playing deep in their creases in the recent series because the Black Caps bowlers had bounced them into submission on the previous tour in 2017.
He concluded:“We have absolutely no plan. We are not well prepared. Our domestic cricket needs to be restructured because we are not producing any cricketers. We not even producing T20 cricketers anymore.”