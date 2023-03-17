Top 2 clash in Prem 1

Clarke Road United and Queen’s Park Cricket Club will battle for the lead in the National League Premiership 1 competition this weekend.

The two clubs are currently tied on 99 points each heading into the penultimate round of matches in the top-flight two-day competition which bowls off at 10 a.m. today. The Parkites defeated Victoria United in the previous round of matches, while Clarke Road had to settle for a draw against Preysal Sports.

The title race remains close heading into this weekend’s fixtures with third place Central Sports (84 points) and defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports (78 points) keeping themselves in contention with outright wins in the previous round of matches.

Central Sports overcame Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 at the Oval last week, while PowerGen took care of Comets Sports at Syne Village in Penal.

The defending champions are awaiting a National League Disciplinary Committee ruling concerning their second-round match which had no play on the first day. Central Sports and PowerGen will now clash this weekend at Invaders Ground in Felicity with both teams needing to keep on winning to stay in the title race.

In other matches this weekend, Victoria United are up against Queen’s Park 2 in Barrackpore while Preysal will face Comets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

National League fixtures

Premiership 1

QPCC 1 vs Clarke Road United,TBA

Central Sports vs PowerGen Penal, Invaders Ground

Victoria United vs QPCC 2, Barrackpore

Preysal Sports vs Comets Sports, Inshan Ali Park

Premiership 2 North

Merry Boys vs Prisons Sports, Diego Martin

Munroe Road vs Defence Force, Munroe Road

Canefarm vs QPCC 3, Crown Street

EYM vs Aranjuez Sports, El Socorro

Premiership 2 South

Sancho St Julien Sports vs Yorkshire Sports, St Julien

Caldrac Club vs Barrackpore Sports, Gilbert Park

Cosmos Sports vs Marchin Patriots, Williamsville

Endeavour Sports vs Premiers League U-19s, Avidesh Samaroo Park

Premiership 1 standings

Teams P W L D PTS

1. Clarke Road 5 3 0 2 99

2. QPCC 1 5 2 0 3 99

3. Central Sports 5 2 1 2 84

4. PowerGen 4 2 0 2 78

5. Preysal 5 0 1 4 47

6. QPCC 2 5 0 2 3 38

7. Victoria United 4 0 2 2 35

8. Comets 5 0 3 2 31

