Top four in action in Premier League

THE top four teams are all in action and desperate for victory as the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League continues with Round 15 today.
All four are vying for two CONCACAF Club Championship qualifying spots, which will go to the teams filling the top two spots in the league at month’s end. The top four are separated by just five points.
Today, leaders AC Port of Spain (36 points) face a possibly tricky fixture against improving San Juan Jabloteh at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz, while second-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando (35 points)face Prisons FC at Marabella. Jointly on 31 points with Club Sando but both with matches in hand, third-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and fourth-placed Defence Force face different opponents as part of an Arima Velodrome double-header.
UPCOMING TTPFL
MATCHES:
Today
Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella
4 p.m. TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO vs PRISON SERVICE FC
Venue — Ato Boldon Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz
5 p.m. - SAN JUAN JABLOTEH vs AC PORT OF SPAIN FC
Venue — Mahaica Oval
6 p.m.- POINT FORTIN CIVIC vs W CONNECTION
Venue — Arima Velodrome
5 p.m. - TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS vs CALEDONIA AIA
7.15 p.m. - DEFENCE FORCE FC vs CUNUPIA FC