Top-heavy men’s draw in East Classified tennis

FOR the second time in successive local tennis competitions, there is a top-heavy men’s singles draw.

Three of the four main contenders ended up in the top half of the draw in the Tranquillity Open Tournament in March, and the same thing has occurred in the East Clubs Classified, which served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Nabeel Mohammed, Vaughn Wilson and eventual champ Joseph Cadogan were the three in ‘Tranquil’, and the first two are there again, along with Akiel Duke.

This leaves second-seeded Tranquillity runner-up Richard Chung as the overwhelming favourite to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw.

Top seed Mohammed is in the toughest section as he should face rising junior star Kale Dalla Costa in the second round, before his projected quarter-final clash with Wilson.

Without the United States-based Cadogan in the draw, Wilson is the favourite to capture the title, but he is only seeded fifth.

Defending champ Keshan Moonasar is not certain to reach the semis here as Barbadian Andrew Thornton could be lurking in the second round.

There will also be action in the B and C divisions in both singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the two-weekend tournament.

First serve today is 9 a.m.

