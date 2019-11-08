Top juniors going for ‘Scotia’ Triple Crowns

THERE will be over 300 participants for the second weekend in succession when the Scotiabank School Table Tennis Tournament resumes today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The team and doubles events were contested last weekend and the tournament will conclude over the next two days with the singles event.

The under-9, 13 and open categories will be contested today and the under-11 and 15 players will take centre stage tomorrow.

After striking gold in the team and doubles events last weekend, Derron Douglas, Shreya Maharaj and Priyanka Khellawan will attempt to complete Triple Crowns today.

However, only one of the two players from Naparima Girls High School will be able achieve their objective as they are both in the open field. When they last squared off, Maharaj beat Khellawan in the under-18 final of the Trinbago Open in September and she is the favourite to retain this title.

Even if three-time Caribbean under-13 champion Khellawan loses again, she is still expected to complete finish with three titles as she will be the overwhelming favourite to capture her age-group (under-15) crown tomorrow. There are 63 entrants in the boys’ open division, but with defending champ Jesse Dookie not on the list, Douglas should have absolutely no problem lifting the trophy.

The 16-year-old, who is already ranked fifth in the country, led Bishops High School. Tobago, to the team title last weekend and combined with Messiah Walcott to take the doubles crown.

Tunapuna Hindu Schools’ Ashlea Mohammed and Lyllana Boodhan are also looking for their third titles, but they are not expected to threaten Mon Repos RC School’s Chloe Fraser in the under-13 age-group. The national under-11 and 13 champ and Arya Sheppard of Mon Repos RC School were forced to play second fiddle in both the primary school’s team and doubles events last weekend.

Samuel Humphreys and Khellawan’s cousin Sachin Ramsumair are the main contenders for the boys’ under-13 crown.

When the last met in the “Trinbago” final, Ramsumair came from two games to love down to complete the upset. Bhim brothers, Daniel and Joshua, could be the ones battling for the under-9 title, while Jinan Samuel and Nadira Rampersad are the leading contenders in the girls’ equivalent division.

First serve on both days is 9.30 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bassarath: No need for elections at AGM

Bassarath: No need for elections at AGM

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) usually holds its executive elections during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October, however, no elections of officers took place at last Saturday’s AGM because none was necessary.

TESTED FORMULA

TESTED FORMULA

Businessman Richard Ferguson hopes to revitalise the financially struggling Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), employing the model he used recently to turn the struggling Rangers football club into title contenders.

Harricharan doubles up in ‘Subway’

BRIAN HARRICHARAN was the only player to capture two titles in Subway Junior Tennis Tournament, which concluded last week Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Clash of the unbeaten teams

TWO unbeaten teams will clash tonight as they attempt to complete a beaver-trick of victories Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

‘Showtime’ for the kids

‘Showtime’ for the kids

IT WAS a day worth remembering for student of the Patna/River Estate Government Primary School when a contingent from the Trinidad and Tobago professional football league (TT Pro League), comprising players, coaches and chief executive officer Julia Baptiste, visited on Thursday.

Top juniors going for ‘Scotia’ Triple Crowns

THERE will be over 300 participants for the second weekend in succession when the Scotiabank School Table Tennis Tournament resumes today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.