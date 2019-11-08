Top juniors going for ‘Scotia’ Triple Crowns

THERE will be over 300 participants for the second weekend in succession when the Scotiabank School Table Tennis Tournament resumes today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The team and doubles events were contested last weekend and the tournament will conclude over the next two days with the singles event.
The under-9, 13 and open categories will be contested today and the under-11 and 15 players will take centre stage tomorrow.
After striking gold in the team and doubles events last weekend, Derron Douglas, Shreya Maharaj and Priyanka Khellawan will attempt to complete Triple Crowns today.
However, only one of the two players from Naparima Girls High School will be able achieve their objective as they are both in the open field. When they last squared off, Maharaj beat Khellawan in the under-18 final of the Trinbago Open in September and she is the favourite to retain this title.
Even if three-time Caribbean under-13 champion Khellawan loses again, she is still expected to complete finish with three titles as she will be the overwhelming favourite to capture her age-group (under-15) crown tomorrow. There are 63 entrants in the boys’ open division, but with defending champ Jesse Dookie not on the list, Douglas should have absolutely no problem lifting the trophy.
The 16-year-old, who is already ranked fifth in the country, led Bishops High School. Tobago, to the team title last weekend and combined with Messiah Walcott to take the doubles crown.
Tunapuna Hindu Schools’ Ashlea Mohammed and Lyllana Boodhan are also looking for their third titles, but they are not expected to threaten Mon Repos RC School’s Chloe Fraser in the under-13 age-group. The national under-11 and 13 champ and Arya Sheppard of Mon Repos RC School were forced to play second fiddle in both the primary school’s team and doubles events last weekend.
Samuel Humphreys and Khellawan’s cousin Sachin Ramsumair are the main contenders for the boys’ under-13 crown.
When the last met in the “Trinbago” final, Ramsumair came from two games to love down to complete the upset. Bhim brothers, Daniel and Joshua, could be the ones battling for the under-9 title, while Jinan Samuel and Nadira Rampersad are the leading contenders in the girls’ equivalent division.
First serve on both days is 9.30 a.m.