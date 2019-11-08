The nation’s top players in 10 different ‘mind sports’ will line up to participate in the inaugural MindsportsTT Games 2019 when action rolls out tomorrow at the Carapaichaima East Secondary School from 10 a.m.
Mindsports games include chess, draughts, scrabble, monopoly, dominoes, speed Rubik cube, sudoku, crossword, single and pairs all-fours and bridge.
The event is open to the general public and will have four age categories; 12 & Under, 18 & Under, Adults Open and Over-60. In each category, cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs. Over 60/Adults Open; 1st $3,000 and challenge trophy, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,000, 4th $500. For 18 & Under, as well as 12 & Under competitors; 1st $1,000 and challenge trophy, 2nd $500, 3rd $300, 4th $200.
The Top 16 competitors in each sport and category will also receive medals and certificates of participation. The event was created to promote mind sports to all citizens from as early as age five to over 60. Stakeholders from several organisations came together at a joint meeting to formulate the event.
Jason Mangaroo, president of MindsportsTT indicated that the tournament is targeted towards primary and secondary schools, tertiary level universities and is open to the general public in every community nationwide. “This event will ensure stronger participation and a deeper impact with the current curriculum being delivered within classes and also help the general public participating to have a greater appreciation of the tremendous benefits to them and the respective sports,” he said.
At the joint meeting, Nishka Sewdass-Mangaroo, principal of the St. Michael’s Community College, presented a cheque to MindsportsTT. St. Michael’s Community College is one of the co-sponsors of the event. She stated that her college is very excited to be part of this venture and will be participating in all the events. She also encouraged other principals to support the event as this will benefit students in their critical thinking, cognitive development and aid in the socialisation process.