TOP OF THE CLASS

The Soca Kings have confirmed their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with a perfect record after defeating defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by five runs in their final group stage match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Soca Kings finished their group campaign with five wins from seven matches with their other two games being abandoned due to rain. Yesterday, they posted 102 for four before restricting the Scorchers to 97 for five. Sent to bat first, the Soca Kings rode their luck with Kirstan Kallicharan (29 off 15 balls) and Jesse Bootan (23 off 16 balls) putting on 49 runs in the first four overs to get them off to a solid start.
After edging Philton Williams for a streaky boundary off the first ball in the second over, Kallicharan smashed the pacer for a six over extra cover followed by another boundary to wide long off.
He also edged Tion Webster for four before he was trapped lbw by Joran Samkaran in the fourth over.
But the momentum stayed with the Kings with Dejourn Charles smashing the Samkaran for a straight six to take his team past 50 at the half-way stage.
Bootan then greeted off spinner Bryan Charles with a six over long off before edging the next ball for four. But Bootan’s luck ran out when he was caught by Williams in the same over.
Dejourn Charles struck Bryan Charles for two sixes but the off spinner again got his man, trapping the Tobagonian lbw, before bowling Vaaroo Samaroo for a first-ball “duck”.
However, the Kings still crossed the century mark with Jason Mohammed hitting two sixes in a 12-ball 16 towards the end.
In reply, the Scorchers were off to a slow start after Jon Russ sent back Kamil Pooran and Tion Webster in the second over. But Joshua Da Silva and Dexter Sween kept the chase going with a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket.
The pair took the score from 33 for three at the halfway stage to 85 with an over to go. But with 18 runs needed, Sween was run out for 30 while Da Silva fell to Josh Telemaque in the final over.
Kyle Roopchand struck a six and a four off the final two balls of the match but the Scorchers came up short, falling to their first defeat of the tournament.
The Scorchers will play their final group stage game tomorrow against Cocrico Cavaliers and a win should be enough for them to clinch second place heading into the play-offs.
In an IPL-style play-offs, the top two teams have two chances to reach the final. The first and second place teams will meet in the first qualifier with the winner earning a spot in the final.
Meanwhile, the third and fourth place teams will play an elimination match with the loser bowing out of the competition. The winner of the elimination match will face the loser of the first qualifier for the other spot in the final.
Today, Giants T&T will tackle the Cocrico Cavaliers from noon while the Rungetters will face Parakeet Buccaneers from 2.30 p.m. Wins for the Cavaliers and the Rungetters today will see both teams confirm their places in the play-offs, however the final rankings will be determined after the final group stage matches tomorrow.
Summarised Scores:
Soca Kings 102-6 (10 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 29, Jesse Bootan 23, Dejourn Charles 21, Jason Mohammed 16; Bryan Charles 3/25) vs Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 97-5 (10 overs) (Joshua Da Silva 41, Dexter Sween 30; Jon Russ Jagessar 2/16) --Soca Kings won by 5 runs.
Giants T&T By Maq Group 79-3 (9 overs) (Suraj Seepaul 32 n.o.) vs Steelpan Players 87-2 (7.4 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 65 n.o.; Justyn Gangoo 2/1) --Steelpan Players won by 8 wickets.