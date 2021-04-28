‘Top player’ Leon remembered

CLYDE LEON’S football playing career ended abruptly a decade ago because of heart-associated problems. And yesterday, the outstanding W Connection and Trinidad and Tobago midfielder died from a heart attack at age 37.
Leon excelled as both a player and a coach. He once wore the captain’s armband for the Trinidad and Tobago senior team before making his final appearance in a Caribbean Cup qualifier against Suriname on November 16, 2012. He also captained W Connection, the five-time Trinidad and Tobago Pro League champions, having spent some 15 years at the club playing and coaching.
W Connection owner and former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president David John-Williams rated Leon as one of the best players to come through the club.
“He did have a challenge with his heart that forced him to retire a bit early,” John-Williams recalled yesterday. “I thought he got over that and now this has come as a shock this morning.
“I consider him one of our top players,” John Williams said of Leon who would typically sit deep in centre midfield and every now and again produce a stunning goal from long range.
Leon spent some 15 years at W Connection during which he transitioned from youth player to senior team captain. He was part of the W Connection team that was crowned 2009 Caribbean champions. That same year, W Connection defeated MLS club New York Red Bulls 2-1 in New York; beat Honduran champions Real Espana 3-2; and played a thrilling series against Mexican giants Pumas which saw the W Connection draw 2-2 at home and lose narrowly 2-1 in Mexico.
Leon lined up with former T&T national players Jean-Michael Williams, Andre Toussaint, Matthew Bartholomew, Houghton Hector, Colombian Christian Viveros, prolific Dominican Republic striker Jonathan Frias, outstanding Caribbean International Elijah Joseph (St Lucia) and Gerrard Williams (St Kitts & Nevis), Brazilians William De Oliveira and Renato Pereira, along with American striker Jose Diaz.
After his medical issues forced him to stop playing, he coached W Connection’s youth teams, before graduating to the senior team as assistant coach to both Stuart Charles-Fevrier and Earl Jean. Leon also served as T&T National Under-17 and Under-15 assistant-coach.
Leon cemented a national senior team spot in 2008, two years after the Soca Warriors’ 2006 World Cup qualification and played under coaches Francisco Maturana (Colombia) and Russell Latapy. He made 48 appearances for his country after initially making his international debut against Guyana in an international friendly on March 2, 2004. During his senior team days, Leon played in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Costa Rica, the United States, Panama, El Salvador, as well as in a 3-2 defeat to Finland in a friendly international and a 2-0 win over Canada.
Also grieved by Leon’s sudden departure is the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association is extending deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Family of former National Men’s team midfielder Clyde Leon following his passing this morning,” the TTFA stated via media release yesterday. “Clyde was a faithful servant to football who has left some wonderful memories that will never fade from our hearts.”