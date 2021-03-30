Top seed Alexis gone from ‘Catch’

AS expected, the No. 1 seed was sent packing from the boys’ Under-16 draw at the first hurdle yesterday in the Catch National Junior Championships, contested at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Jamal Alexis went down 6-4, 6-0 to Luca Shamsi in their battle for a place in the today’s quarter-finals. It was yet another example that the policy of seeding players using only ranking points is seriously flawed.
Shamsi did not have enough points in the Under-16 division to be among the eight seeds, but he was the second most successful Under-18 player last year and has gone on to reach the semi-finals of the Tranquillity Open this year.
The pint-sized player, who defeated Alexis in the Under-14 final two years, is the overwhelming favourite to capture the title and he will come up against Jace Quashie today for a place in tomorrow’s semi-finals.
The No. 6 seed edged fellow Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman 6-4, 6-7 (1/7), 10/3 to advance to the quarters, while Tim Pasea and Saqiv Williams also needed “match tiebreaks” to set up their clash in today’s last eight.
Williams edged fifth-seeded Tobagonian Thomas Chung 6-2, 3-6, 10/5, while No. 3 seed Pasea, looking for a hat-trick of Under-16 titles after winning both junior tournaments last season, just got the better of Isaiah Boxhill 4-6, 6-2, 10/7.
Second seed Sebastien Byng marched into the quarters with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Alex Chin, but his brother Zachery was only able to win one game against No. 4 seed Nicholas Ready in their “round of 16” encounter. The players they will have to face today were not known up to press time.
Quarters in the Under-10, 12 and 14 divisions are also expected to take place today and first serve is 9 a.m. The tournament will continue on a daily basis until Good Friday.