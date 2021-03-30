Top seed Alexis gone from ‘Catch’

Luca Shamsi

AS expected, the No. 1 seed was sent packing from the boys’ Under-16 draw at the first hurdle yesterday in the Catch National Junior Championships, contested at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Jamal Alexis went down 6-4, 6-0 to Luca Shamsi in their battle for a place in the today’s quarter-finals. It was yet another example that the policy of seeding players using only ranking points is seriously flawed.

Shamsi did not have enough points in the Under-16 division to be among the eight seeds, but he was the second most successful Under-18 player last year and has gone on to reach the semi-finals of the Tranquillity Open this year.

The pint-sized player, who defeated Alexis in the Under-14 final two years, is the overwhelming favourite to capture the title and he will come up against Jace Quashie today for a place in tomorrow’s semi-finals.

The No. 6 seed edged fellow Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman 6-4, 6-7 (1/7), 10/3 to advance to the quarters, while Tim Pasea and Saqiv Williams also needed “match tiebreaks” to set up their clash in today’s last eight.

Williams edged fifth-seeded Tobagonian Thomas Chung 6-2, 3-6, 10/5, while No. 3 seed Pasea, looking for a hat-trick of Under-16 titles after winning both junior tournaments last season, just got the better of Isaiah Boxhill 4-6, 6-2, 10/7.

Second seed Sebastien Byng marched into the quarters with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Alex Chin, but his brother Zachery was only able to win one game against No. 4 seed Nicholas Ready in their “round of 16” encounter. The players they will have to face today were not known up to press time.

Quarters in the Under-10, 12 and 14 divisions are also expected to take place today and first serve is 9 a.m. The tournament will continue on a daily basis until Good Friday.

The West Indies wrested the advantage back from Sri Lanka by rallying to post 354 in their first innings, though the second Test is still very much in the balance after the tourists themselves staged a fightback after losing early wickets to close the second day on 136 for three, trailing by 218 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

West Indies’ former Test skipper Jason Holder says patience will be the key for the home team’s bowlers as they try to get on top of Sri Lanka on the third day of the second Test, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua, today.

THE East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament will serve off on Saturday at the Trinidad Country Club, in Maraval.

After only players from clubs in the east were eligible to compete in its two previous years of existence, the tournament will be open to players from registered clubs all over the country this time.

DUE to the tremendous support shown by women and girls across Trinidad and Tobago who registered to participate in the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s GirlsRunTT Challenge, the ministry was inspired to increase its sponsorship from 120 to 340 female runners.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was on the verge of a ninth Test hundred but his first in nearly t…