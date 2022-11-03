Top three seeds pushed at Oval

THE top three seeds were made to work very hard to reach the quarter-finals of the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament Wednesday night at the QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
However when all was said and done, the top eight seeds all advanced to last night’s last eight, after being on byes when this country’s first-ever professional tournament served off on Tuesday.
Andreas Herrera, the highest-ranked player – at No. 158 – in the “Challenger” tournament, came within a couple of points of being eliminated in both the fourth and fifth sets.
However, the Colombian just managed to get home 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9 over 245th-ranked Leo Vargas, who beat ten-time national champ Colin Ramasra in the first round the night before.
World No. 1 junior player Rowan Damming of the Netherlands was on track for a straight-set victory, but he then dropped the third and fourth games before recovering in the nick of time to edge No. 10 seed Jan Wipperfurth of Germany 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7.
And second-seeded Canadian Corey McCartney, who is just one place ahead of the 18-year-old at #204 in the world, was expected to be the easiest winner of the night, but no one told Guyana’s Jason Ray Khalil and he battled all the way before going down 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5.
Two other players from the Caribbean were in the round of 16, but they were both sent packing.
Ten-time Barbados national champ Shawn Simpson was whipped 11-7, 11-4, 12-10 by seventh-seeded Mexican Carlos Vargas.
And 14th-seeded Bermudan Taylor Carrick, the only world-ranked player (#666) from the region in the draw, went down 11-6, 11-9, 11-3 to fifth-seeded world No. 251 Noah Meredith of Great Britain.
All seven T&T players were eliminated in the first round on Tuesday.
The semi-finals will take place from 7 p.m. today and the final is tomorrow night.