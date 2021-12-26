Tornado Flyer causes havoc in ‘King George’

Tornado Flyer sprang a surprise in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase yesterday for Danny and Willie Mullins.

Always cantering, the 28/1 chance was in front two out and was clear when stablemate and nearest pursuer Asterion Forlonge fell at the last.

That left Clan Des Obeaux to claim the forecast spot ahead of stablemates Saint Calvados and Frodon.

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo was beaten a long way out having tried to force the pace early.

“I didn’t think he was totally out of this,” said the winning rider.

“It was as competitive a race as has been run all year in England and this lad has always had the promise to deliver something like this.

“I knew we had a squeak and from going away for the second circuit I was starting to come alive and half-way down the back was able to take him back and fill him up.

“Going to the last in front he was idling and I wouldn’t have minded Asterion (Forlonge) coming to me as I think I had a little more left, but I was happy enough to be left in front too! When you’re riding for Willie you’ve always got a chance — no matter what price they are.”

'Worst is over'

‘Worst is over’

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis says he is looking forward to local sport getting back on its feet in 2022.

But the return-to-play initiative must be completed on the platform of widespread vaccination among stakeholders.

Mahase shines but WI youths lose

Mahase shines but WI youths lose

Left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase was the game’s outstanding player, but his four-wicket haul could not prevent the West Indies Under-19 team falling to an 18-run defeat against their South African counterparts in the first match of their Youth One-Day International series yesterday.

‘Ya Ya’ scores hat-trick

Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner has scored a first hat-trick for her new club Fernebahce Women as they notched their second win in the Turkish Women’s League One.

Cordner, 33, found the net three times as Fernebahce defeated Antalya Spor 5-0 on Christmas Day.

Mixed returns for Garcia brothers

Mixed returns for Garcia brothers

Levi Garcia’s goal earned AEK Athens a 1-1 draw with AE Kifisia FC in the Greek Cup competition last week, while younger Brother Judah is still looking for his first goal of the season.

Levi, 24, scored a rare right-footer from the middle of the penalty area, his low shot seeming to slip through the goalkeeper’s grasp for a 55th minute lead for the Greek top flight team. However, with under 20 minutes left, the Greek Super League 2 team was able to pull level.

I'LL BE BACK

I’LL BE BACK

Since being struck on the helmet while fielding during his debut Test match against Sri Lank…