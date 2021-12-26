Tornado Flyer causes havoc in ‘King George’

Tornado Flyer sprang a surprise in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase yesterday for Danny and Willie Mullins.
Always cantering, the 28/1 chance was in front two out and was clear when stablemate and nearest pursuer Asterion Forlonge fell at the last.
That left Clan Des Obeaux to claim the forecast spot ahead of stablemates Saint Calvados and Frodon.
Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo was beaten a long way out having tried to force the pace early.
“I didn’t think he was totally out of this,” said the winning rider.
“It was as competitive a race as has been run all year in England and this lad has always had the promise to deliver something like this.
“I knew we had a squeak and from going away for the second circuit I was starting to come alive and half-way down the back was able to take him back and fill him up.
“Going to the last in front he was idling and I wouldn’t have minded Asterion (Forlonge) coming to me as I think I had a little more left, but I was happy enough to be left in front too! When you’re riding for Willie you’ve always got a chance — no matter what price they are.”