Total Tennis teams rule in Inter-Club

TOTAL Tennis Club completely dominated the National Inter-Club League recently at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The group, coached by Jerome Ward, won both titles in the competition, which took place over two weekends after not being contested since 2019.
Total Tennis fielded two teams in the spotlight division and they both reached the final. And the Red team, inclusive of Wong siblings Cameron and Ethan, and their fellow top junior Jamal Alexis, defeated their Blue counterparts, comprising the likes of former national Under-18 champion Scott Hackshaw, last year’s Tranquillity Open runner-up Ella Carrington and Ward, for the Premier Division trophy.
UWI Club, led by two-time national champ Nabeel Mohammed and Jordane Dookie took down Chetwynd Club for the bronze medal.
Arima Tennis Masters, Duke’s Academy, Sevilla, and Point Fortin Racqueteers finished fifth through eighth, respectively. The Championship Division, which did not include A class players, was a straight round-robin event and Total Tennis claimed the title with 87 points. Racqueteer followed seven points adrift, while Arima amassed 75 points, UWI ended up with 63, and Sevilla brought up the rear with 59.