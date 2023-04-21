Rising gymnastics star Sidney Charles produced an all around score of 35.525 to top Level 9 at We Flippin’ 2023, held recently at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.
Hosted by the Tots & Tumblers Gymnastic Club, the event was a welcome return to competition for local gymnasts following a four-year break enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Charles spearheaded a fine overall Tots & Tumblers performance, the host club winning 18 of the 31 titles on offer.
Charles and Olympia’s Alora Morang squared off in Level 9, the highest level contested at We Flippin’ 2023. Charles emerged victorious, scoring 9.675 on vault, 9.200 on the uneven bars, 8.800 on floor and 7.850 on beam. Her all around score of 35.525 gave Charles a comfortable cushion on Morang, who totalled 33.825.
Keneisha Belfon was the class of the Level 8 field. The Tots & Tumblers gymnast had an all around score of 34.650, including 9.250 on bars.
Level 7 was keenly contested, Olympia’s Michaela Francis coming away with gold thanks to an all around score of 36.925. Jessica Davis totaled 36.650 to secure silver for Tots. Olympia gymnasts, Annalise Alexander, Annaleigh Edwards and Dalia Burke were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, scoring 36.575, 36.100 and 35.850.
Tyanna Edwards was golden for Olympia in Level 6. Her 35.475 all around total included 9.225 on floor and 9.150 on beam.
Tessica Laurence grabbed top spot in Level 5. She was very consistent, the Tots & Tumblers gymnast scoring over nine on each apparatus. Laurence had an all around total of 37.250, with scores of 9.375 on floor, 9.350 on bars, 9.325 on beam and 9.200 on vault.
Aaliyah Duke was the group 2 and overall Level 4 champion with 38.050. Her total included 9.700 on both bars and floor. Duke’s Tots teammate, Aniyah Khan topped group 1 with 37.600. Duke and another Tots gymnast, Gabrielle Webb battled hard in group 2, Duke eventually taking the title by a narrow margin. Webb’s all around score of 38.000 included a perfect 10.000 on bars.
In Level 3, Kayla Fitzpatrick and her Tots clubmates, Aliyah Gosai and Haley Caldeira emerged victorious in groups 3, 2 and 4, respectively. Fitzpatrick scored 38.100 to claim overall honours. Gosai totalled 37.800 and Caldeira 37.500. Olympia’s Me’Hera Callendar totalled 36.700 to finish first in group 1.
Onia Hepburn secured the overall Level 2 title for Olympia, the group 2 winner scoring 38.400. Naijha Felix topped group 3, the Tots gymnast totalling 38.000. Olympia’s Coniyah Jones triumphed in group 1 with 37.800.
Mya Burgess was on fire in Level 1, her score of 39.550 giving the Lee’s gymnast the group 6 and overall titles. Her clubmate, Ashley Castillo won group 4 with 39.400. The Lee’s representatives notched two 10s apiece, Burgess and Castillo getting perfect scores on both vault and floor.
The other Level 1 titles went to Tots. Jael Baker was the class of group 5 with 39.300. Bren Newallo-Badal scored 39.000 in group 2. Kenzie Gonzales totalled 38.700 for group 3 honours. And Harleigh Chin Leung’s 38.500 earned her top spot in group 1.
Eleven titles were on offer in the Pre-Competitive (PC) Level. Lee’s and Tots won five each.
The Lee’s PC winners were Aneisah Boodoo (38.150) in Senior group 5, Noelia Caliste (38.000) in Senior group 4, Ricquel Marcellin (37.900) in Junior group 5, Radeyah Batson (37.600) in Junior group 2, and Jahnae Randoo-Lewis (37.250) in Junior group 3.
The Tots PC winners were Zoey Augustus (37.850) in Junior group 6, Norah Reid (37.800) in Senior group 3, Asia Tang-Marcano (37.550) in Senior group 2, Emma-Lee Patrick (36.900) in Senior group 1, and Julia-Rose Hackett (36.600) in Junior group 4.
The other PC title went to Imora Aja Mc Donald, the Olympia gymnast scoring 37.000 for victory in Junior group 1.
We Flippin’ 2023 was adjudicated by American judges Janice Morrow and TC Carr.