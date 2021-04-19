Tottenham sack Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as head coach of Tottenham. Mourinho was called to a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy yesterday morning.
The club then confirmed Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra had all been “relieved of their duties”, with Ryan Mason—just 29—taking charge of training yesterday afternoon.
It is understood the decision was results-based and nothing to do with Spurs’ agreement to join a European Super League. Mourinho left Tottenham’s training ground yesterday after being sacked by the club earlier in the day. When asked if he would be taking a break, Mourinho said: “No need. I am always in football.”
Spurs have won the fourth highest number of Premier League points since Mourinho took charge and would be fourth in the table if all 58 games are taken into account.
Levy said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.
“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”
Mourinho had been in charge at Spurs since November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, signing a deal until the end of the 2023 season.
In his first campaign, Mourinho took Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to finish sixth—securing Europa League qualification—but were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by RB Leipzig.
Mourinho leaves Spurs seventh in the table, five points off the Champions League places. The club crashed out of this season’s Europa League at the last-16 stage following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
Spurs play Southampton tomorrow, before Sunday’s trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Mourinho has also been denied the chance of delivering a first piece of silverware to the club in 13 years.