FINISHING TOUCH scored for the fourth time in succession when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.
The 3/2 second fancy scored a hard-fought 3/4th-length triumph over light-weight Supremacy in the third event of the Republic Day holiday card to become the second horse to complete a beaver-trick of wins this season.
Just Exhale was sent off as the 6/5 favourite in the Mackeson Modified Benchmark Handicap for 60-45 rated horses, but he finished a very disappointing fifth of the seven horses involved in the 1,750-metre contest.
The son of Signal Alert, who won the Guineas and placed second in the Trinidad Derby Stakes late last year, had run third on Independence Day (August 31) in the Independence Cup in arguably the best performance of his career.
But Just Exhale was fitted with blinkers for the first time yesterday and this turned out to be his worst showing in six outings over two turns.
ZK Racing Stables’ Finishing Touch, ridden by Dillon Khelawan in all four wins in the streak, has not tasted defeat over two turns since he placed sixth in the Derby in December.
Three of the victories by Lester Alexis’ charge were achieved over yesterday trip, beginning with a ten-length score on Indian Arrival Day (May 30).
Yesterday was Finishing Touch’s first start since he prevented the then unbeaten Crown Prince from completing his beaver-trick of victories by a short-head over 1,750 metres on July 2.
The Guineas winner was then beaten into second in the Midsummer Classic on Emancipation Day (August 1) and also placed second to Soca Harmony in yesterday’s feature attraction, the Carib Trinidad Derby Stakes.
Top Of The Game, who skipped the Derby after placing fourth in both the Guineas and “Midsummer”, trotted up by seven-and-a-quarter lengths in the opener – the Stag Modified Benchmark Handicap for 45-30 rated horses.
It was the third triumph from seven career outings for the Mr PIUS’ chestnut filly, who is trained by Shaffique Khan and was ridden by champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh.
Comandante, who finished way down the field last time out on Independence Day after completing his beaver-trick a month earlier, was second in the 1,350-metre affair.
There will be a five-week break before the 17th round of the Arima Race Club’s 202 Season takes place on Saturday, October 29.