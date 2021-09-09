TOUGH CHOICES

CRICKET WEST INDIES (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper said the selection panel thought deeply over the exclusion of Jason Holder from the 15-member squad announced yesterday.
The reigning World champions West Indies will seek to defend their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
CWI named 19 players including four travelling reserves yesterday. But the decision to omit Holder from the top 15 and name the ICC’s number one Test all-rounder as a reserve, reverberated throughout the region.
Media personnel also questioned the reasoning behind the selection of other players in the squad yesterday.
Harper said the decision surrounding Holder inspired much discussion
“Leaving a player of his standard and the quality of a Jason Holder out of our 15 is a very tough decision and it encouraged a lot of debate,” Harper said. “But again, when we looked at the sort of composition we wanted, considering the all-rounders we had and the balance...it just, he was unfortunate not to make it. As we said before, it is a 15-man squad, not everyone can make it and different things we have taken into consideration. Jason just missed out.”
On the other hand, veteran Chris Gayle’s inclusion was questioned based on his form over the last five years.
Harper defended the selection of the 41 year-old.
“Of course you can’t look at stats in isolation. Of course performance is key but I think as well you look at the pedigree of the player; you look at what the player brings to the team and in Chris Gayle’s case, all that was taken into consideration in terms of what he can offer the team and whether his being part of that squad would make it stronger, and I think the selection panel was happy to answer yes to those questions, thus he has been included in the squad.
Harper added: “I think the squad feels with him in it they are a better squad, a squad that offers a threat to our opponents.”
Experienced, in-form seam bowler Ravi Rampaul, a member of the 2012 World Cup-winning squad, has also been recalled for the first time since 2015, while all-rounder Roston Chase was called up to the West Indies T20I squad for the first time. Chase and Rampaul have been the leading batsman and bowler respectively in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.
“Ravi Rampaul is a highly experienced bowler who performed well in the last CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the current Hero CPL to date. He will boost the team’s wicket-taking options in the Powerplay and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs,” Harper said.
About Chase he said: “Roston Chase has shown that he is a very capable T20 player. He performed well in the CPL in 2020 and has been outstanding in the 2021 edition so far. He has shown the ability to knit the innings together while still scoring at a fast rate with a low dot-ball percentage. He will be an excellent foil for the explosive players in the team. And a crucial part of that left-right combination we are seeking.”
The lead selector also addressed the non-selection of batsman Sherfane Rutherford, one of the leading batsmen in the CPL, saying the player had not met CWI’s fitness criteria.
Harper‘s overall thoughts on the squad are that it displays depth and strength in all departments along with considerable T20 and World Cup-winning experience.
“This squad is made up of many world-beating players who, once knitted into a world-beating team, will be extremely difficult to beat. I expect the team to do very well and with the ‘rub of the green’ I think the team has a good chance of defending the title,” Harper stated.
West Indies are the only two-time winners of the ICC T20 World Cup.
They have been drawn in Group 1 and will play five group games against England, South Africa and Australia, along with the winners of Round 1 Group A (Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia) and the runners-up from Round 1 Group B (Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman).
West Indies’ first group game will be against England in Dubai on October 23.
WI T20 WORLD CUP 2021 SQUAD:
Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed Mc Coy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Travelling reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cotterell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.