Tough day at the ‘Beach’ for Team TTO

THE TTO mixed open water team finished sixth yesterday as action in the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games continued in Santa Marta, Colombia. And the men’s beach volleyball team exited at the quarter-final stage yesterday.

The team comprised Nikoli Blackman and Zachary Anthony combining with Shania David and Amelia Rajack. The 5,000m relay was split into four equal parts with the favoured swimmers combining for a time of 58 minutes, 33.56 seconds. Mexico were crowned champions after crossing in 52:23.59, ahead of runner-up Venezuela (52:47.49) with the hosts Colombia (53:17.38) taking the bronze. All four T&T swimmers will compete in the final event of the open water competition today, the men’s and women’s 5,000m.

In beach volleyball, the TTO pair of Joshua Persaud and Nicolas Williams lost 0-2 to (10-21, 9-21) to El Salvador to conclude their participation in the competition. Earlier, the duo defeated St Lucia in two sets (21-16, 21-16) in the round of 16. On the women’s side, T&T’s Brittany Choon and Tysan Selvon also lost in straight sets, but at the round of 16 stage to Costa Rica (11-21, 13-21).

Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday. The Games conclude today.

STALEMATE

Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on football’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw, yesterday.

Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the USA famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn’t respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.

Messi, ‘Albiceleste’ under pressure for Mexico game

A chant has been doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters — and even some from Brazil — in the fan parks and streets of Doha at the World Cup. “Where is Messi? We broke his eye!” they sing in Arabic, using a slang expression meaning to bring shame on a person.

Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after a humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the tournament in big — and completely unforeseen — danger.

Soca Kings ease to second T10 win

THE Soca Kings scored back-to-back wins in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, whipping the Cocrico Cavaliers by nine wickets in their second match of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

After restricting the Cavaliers for 90 for six after their ten overs, the Soca Kings put on a batting show with Kirstan Kallicharan smashing five sixes and a four in an unbeaten 42 off 18 balls and Jason Mohammed chipping in with 41 not out, off 18 deliveries, with three sixes and four fours as they raced to 91 for one in just 6.1 overs.

Brathwaite cool on run chase after WI make positive start

WEST INDIES made a strong start but were still facing a challenging run chase on today’s final day of the four-day, ‘pink-ball’ tour match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI.

Set 309 for victory at Manuka Oval, the touring side closed on 35 without loss with captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 19 and rookie Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 15, still needing a further 274 runs for victory.

Double delight

GOALKEEPER Jair Buckmire made three crucial saves as St Benedict’s College won a second title of the season when adding the Coca-Cola InterCol South Zone crown to their Tiger Tanks SSFL title they won last month.

St Benedict’s defeated Presentation College (Sando) 4-3 after sudden-death penalty kicks and now move onto Monday’s InterCol quarter-finals phase against Carapichaima East. St Benedict’s still possess a chance of the treble, should they also capture the national IncerCol knockout title.