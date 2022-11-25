Tough day at the ‘Beach’ for Team TTO

THE TTO mixed open water team finished sixth yesterday as action in the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games continued in Santa Marta, Colombia. And the men’s beach volleyball team exited at the quarter-final stage yesterday.
The team comprised Nikoli Blackman and Zachary Anthony combining with Shania David and Amelia Rajack. The 5,000m relay was split into four equal parts with the favoured swimmers combining for a time of 58 minutes, 33.56 seconds. Mexico were crowned champions after crossing in 52:23.59, ahead of runner-up Venezuela (52:47.49) with the hosts Colombia (53:17.38) taking the bronze. All four T&T swimmers will compete in the final event of the open water competition today, the men’s and women’s 5,000m.
In beach volleyball, the TTO pair of Joshua Persaud and Nicolas Williams lost 0-2 to (10-21, 9-21) to El Salvador to conclude their participation in the competition. Earlier, the duo defeated St Lucia in two sets (21-16, 21-16) in the round of 16. On the women’s side, T&T’s Brittany Choon and Tysan Selvon also lost in straight sets, but at the round of 16 stage to Costa Rica (11-21, 13-21).
Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday. The Games conclude today.