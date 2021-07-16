TOUGH DRAW

Defending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions West Indies have been drawn alongside England, Australia and South Africa for this year’s edition of the tournament which takes place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, from October 17 to November 14.
Yesterday, the ICC (International Cricket Council) announced the groups for the event which were selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20.
The West Indies were pooled in Group I of the Super 12s and will be joined by two qualifiers from Round 1 of the competition. Group II will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.
Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, while Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.
As part of the build up to the event, the West Indies have been engaged in an extended run of 15 T20I fixtures in the Caribbean. They took on group opponents South Africa in five T20Is, losing that series 3-2 but bounced back with three consecutive victories against Australia to clinch that five-match series. The hosts lead the Aussies 3-1 ahead of last night’s final T20I, in St Lucia.
The Windies face Pakistan in the final leg of the 15-game stretch, starting on July 27 in Barbados. The Windies will also host England in the Caribbean next year for five T20Is and three Tests.
ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said there will be “some great match ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer.“
“Given the disruption caused by Covid-19, we selected the cut-off date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups. There is no doubt we will witness some highly competitive cricket when the event gets underway in just three months,” he added.
The venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 include the Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. The tournament schedule will be announced in due course.