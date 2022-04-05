TOUGH DRAW

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve is anticipating a challenging time in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) after being drawn alongside Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nicaragua in Group C of League B.
Eve, speaking to the media yesterday after Monday’s draw, said the Nations League forms part of T&T’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup and it represents another opportunity for the 2006 World Cup finalists to start re-establishing themselves as top footballing nation in the region.
The 2022/23 CNL group stage will serve as the qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup. Following round robin group stage play, the League A group winners and runners up and the League B group winners will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.
“Looking at it...we are not taking anything for granted because the group we have been drawn in, the teams have a rich history against Trinidad and Tobago,” Eve said yesterday.
“Bahamas knocked us out of the most recent World Cup campaign and are a very difficult outfit, as are St Vincent and the Grenadines. Nicaragua has been developing their football and all of these teams have international calibre players so it is a difficult group but we will do our best to be prepared for it,” the former national midfielder continued.
“Our goal is preparation for the 2026 World Cup and this is another phase in that preparation from the standpoint of the process that we have to go through. The Nations League is one of the avenues we have to go through so we can qualify for other tournaments in the region and start back to re-establish ourselves in the region, which I have said we need to do before we can go and tussle with the big boys. We are really at a rebuilding stage and this is another stepping stone in that cog,” he explained.
Looking ahead, Eve said they have already started preparing and noted that the resumption of local football will give the local players an opportunity to vie for selection.
“We will just be observing the players who are in season. I had conversations with Daniel Phillip and Sheldon Bateau so the main thing we can do is communicate with the players and watch their progress and make sure they are fit. The good thing about it is that they are playing,” he noted.
In term so their opponents, Eve said: “We have already looked at the rosters of the other teams and they have foreign based players in there so we will be doing our due diligence so we have been putting in the work already.”
Of the ongoing Ascension League, Eve said he has been following the matches and was present at the St James Police Barracks for a match this past weekend.
“This tournament gives the locally based players the opportunity to play and put themselves up for selection,” Eve concluded.
The 2022/23 CNL group stage will begin with home and away round robin play on the FIFA Match Windows of June 2022 (double window) and March 2023. The group stage will be followed by the CONCACAF Nations League Finals (CNLF) in June 2023 played between the four League A group winners. CONCACAF is expected to announce the competition’s schedule in the coming days.
CONCACAF NATIONS
LEAGUE DRAW:
League A
Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname
Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique
Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curaçao
Group D: USA, El Salvador, Grenada
League B
Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe,
Antigua-Barbuda, Barbados
Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana,
Montserrat
Group C: T&T, Nicaragua, SVG, Bahamas
Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana,
D/Republic, Belize
League C
Group A: Bonaire, Turks & Caicos, USVI, St Maarten
Group B: St Kitts-Nevis, Aruba, St Martin
Group C: St Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla
Group D: Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, BVI