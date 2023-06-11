TOUGH LOSS

After booking their ticket to the FIH World Hockey 5s Tournament, Team TTO men’s team had to settle for the runner-up position when the Pan American Cup Hockey 5s competition concluded last night.
At the University of Mona Campus Hockey Turf in Kingston, Jamaica, coach Darren Cowie’s charges were edged 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out by the USA who lifted the regional trophy.
The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation 20 minutes of play after being even after the first half (1-1).
Mickel Pierre got TTO off to a flyer with his first-minute strike before USA’s Tyler Sundeen restored parity in the ninth minute.
TTO again led in the second half when UK-based Teague Marcano fired home from the field in the 15th. But two minutes later, USA’s Michael Barminski Jr levelled the scores a second time, in the 17th minute, before the Americans were more clinical with their penalty strokes.
Prior to last night, the Akim Toussaint-captained squad had already secured passage to the January 2024 Oman “Worlds” with their 9-2 whipping of hosts Jamaica in their semi-final encounter on Friday night. That performance was preceded by their 10-1 rout of Panama in the quarter-final phase.
They were also flawless in pool play, dominating Pool B with commanding wins over Paraguay (12-1), Guatemala (10-1) and Costa Rica (5-1).