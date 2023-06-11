Akim Toussaint

TEAM LEADER:

Akim Toussaint, captain of the TTO’s men’s hockey squad.

After booking their ticket to the FIH World Hockey 5s Tournament, Team TTO men’s team had to settle for the runner-up position when the Pan American Cup Hockey 5s competition concluded last night.

At the University of Mona Campus Hockey Turf in Kingston, Jamaica, coach Darren Cowie’s charges were edged 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out by the USA who lifted the regional trophy.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation 20 minutes of play after being even after the first half (1-1).

Mickel Pierre got TTO off to a flyer with his first-minute strike before USA’s Tyler Sundeen restored parity in the ninth minute.

TTO again led in the second half when UK-based Teague Marcano fired home from the field in the 15th. But two minutes later, USA’s Michael Barminski Jr levelled the scores a second time, in the 17th minute, before the Americans were more clinical with their penalty strokes.

Prior to last night, the Akim Toussaint-captained squad had already secured passage to the January 2024 Oman “Worlds” with their 9-2 whipping of hosts Jamaica in their semi-final encounter on Friday night. That performance was preceded by their 10-1 rout of Panama in the quarter-final phase.

They were also flawless in pool play, dominating Pool B with commanding wins over Paraguay (12-1), Guatemala (10-1) and Costa Rica (5-1).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOUGH LOSS

TOUGH LOSS

After booking their ticket to the FIH World Hockey 5s Tournament, Team TTO men’s team had to settle for the runner-up position when the Pan American Cup Hockey 5s competition concluded last night.

At the University of Mona Campus Hockey Turf in Kingston, Jamaica, coach Darren Cowie’s charges were edged 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out by the USA who lifted the regional trophy.

Athanaze: Good to be part of a winning team

Alick Athanaze’s One-Day International debut coincided with West Indies’ sweep of the three-match series against United Arab Emirates, and the left-hander said entering a winning setup was a major boost for his confidence.

James, Joseph get Windies call-up

James, Joseph get Windies call-up

Five Under-19 Women’s World Cup players have been named in a West Indies women’s 18-member training squad to prepare for the upcoming series against Ireland starting later this month.

P/Rico whip T&T in NORCECA ‘Final Four’

TRINIDAD and Tobago came very close to winning a set from the prohibitive tournament favourites when the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Women’s Final Four International Volleyball League continued Saturday night in Puerto Rico.

Bain beats Campbell-Smith sisters for ‘Lease’ crown

MAKEDA BAIN beat both sisters Em-Miryam and Abba Campbell-Smith to capture the 14 & under title yesterday in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Dottin cameo in vain as Thunder miss out on final

Dottin cameo in vain as Thunder miss out on final

Deandra Dottin’s cameo was of little help as Thunder crashed to an 18-run defeat to Southern Vipers on Saturday, to miss out on the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Tasked with overhauling a hefty target of 192 at New Road, Thunder were restricted to 173 for eight from their 20 overs, with Dottin belting a 14-ball 24.