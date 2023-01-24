West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the Caribbean side will not take Zimbabwe for granted in the upcoming two-match series and are determined to start the year on a positive note following a lack-lustre showing Down Under late last year.
The “Men in Maroon” touched down in Zimbabwe yesterday ahead of the first Test, which bowls off on February 4 at Queen’s Sport Club in Bulawayo.
Brathwaite, who was named in the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2022, is expecting another tough series away from home and wants to see a lot more fight from his charges heading into 2023.
“Australia was a tough tour for us and we didn’t show any fight especially in the second Test match. So obviously it is the beginning of the year and we want to start strong. One thing is that we cannot take Zimbabwe for granted,” Brathwaite said yesterday.
The Windies lost the first Test against Australia by 164 runs and lost the second by 419 runs.
“We have to go out there with the thinking that we’re playing against the number one team in the world. We’ve really got to push ourselves and fight hard and obviously get ready for the South Africa tour after,” Brathwaite continued.
The West Indies captain is expecting the conditions in Zimbabwe to be similar to the Caribbean and said a mix of discipline and aggression from their bowlers could yield success on what he expects will be slow surfaces.
“Zimbabwe is a beautiful place so the guys are very happy to be here. We are just looking forward to the series. Obviously, Zimbabwe play well at home so we can’t take them for granted and I think that is the main thing we really want to stress on,” he continued.
“Pretty much we’ll have to play ten days of solid, hard Test cricket. The last time the surface was a bit slow and it takes a lot of time to get in and get accustomed to the surface. It was quite similar to the Caribbean with the slowness of the pitch. We have a practice game which is good to get familiar with the pitches…I know the batsmen will be up for the fight,” he added.
“It is all about discipline mixed with aggression. Obviously, the pitch didn’t offer much to the pacers the last time but the pacers did well. So, I think once we mix that tight discipline in terms of bowling to the respective fields, with some aggression, I think there will be something for the pacers. I really look forward for a big team effort,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, interim head coach Andre Coley said the team is pretty excited about the tour. “This tour offers opportunities not only for individual players but as a team, first to regain a lot of confidence and to be at our best,” said Coley
Speaking about the conditions he expects to see in Zimbabwe, Coley said: “If we were to go off history and what would have happened in the last five years, we’ll probably figure that pace and spin will work equally well here.
With that in mind, the Windies recalled pacer Shannon Gabriel to the side. He joins Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder to form a potent fast bowling attack.
Kyle Mayers and Raymon Reifer will also back up the seamers in the bowling department. Meanwhile, Jomel Warrican, Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase are expected to spearhead the spin bowling attack.
Brathwaite also expects his players to be able to score big runs once they apply themselves. “It should be good conditions for batsmen to score runs, obviously with application. If we are able to apply ourselves and play each situation as necessary then we can look to post challenging totals, especially in our first innings, to have some control over the game and as the game progress to position ourselves in such a way to come out with a positive result,” he reasoned.
The Windies are scheduled to play a four-day warm up match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, starting on Saturday, before facing the hosts in two Tests from February 4-8 and 12-16 at Queen’s Sports Club.
WI Test squad:
Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican.