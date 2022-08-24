TOUGH START FOR TKR

It was a very rough start for the Trinbago Knight Riders when the opening day of the Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY competition bowled off yesterday at Warner Park in St Kitts.
Stand-in skipper Anisa Mohammed—holding on for the delayed franchise captain Deandra Dottin—saw her side fail to get over the line in either of the two games TKR contested against the Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
In their first game against the Royals—the first of the new tournament—the Royals’ Chloe Tryon clobbered the TKR bowling, taking 63 from 29 balls, including five fours and four sixes, to power the Royals to a 28-run victory. Barbados made 108 for four from their 60 balls faced.
TKR’s batters could only muster 80 for three in reply on the strength of knocks of 22 not out and 21 from Hayley Jensen and wicketkeeper Kycia Knight respectively.
In their second match on the day, Mohammed and company went down to the Warriors, this time losing by 15 runs.
The Stafanie Taylor-captained Warriors managed 81 for two from their allotted deliveries based on Taylor’s own undefeated 29 (18 balls) and innings from Rashada Williams (24, 24 balls) and Chamari Athapaththu (21, 15 balls).
TKR’s Kycia Knight then top-scored with 22 from 23 balls but her side could only tally 66 all out (six wickets), failing to bat out their allotted 60 balls (9.3 overs).
And in the final game of the day yesterday, Taylor again led the Warriors to victory, this time a five-wicket result over the Royals.
First, the Warriors’ Cherry-Ann Fraser notched three for six to limit Barbados to 58 all out in 9.3 overs. Tryon was the only Barbados player to offer resistance, striking four boundaries in 24 off 17 balls.
Then Taylor, batting at No.3 produced a knock of 33 not out (24 balls, four fours, one six) and a 57-run second wicket partnership with opener Williams (22 not out, 22 balls) to see the Warriors to the facile triumph in eight overs.
Today in the 6IXTY competition, the men get into action in three men’s games, while there will be one women’s match.
On the men’s side, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will tackle the St Lucia Kings from 10 a.m. while the Jamaica Tallawahs will oppose the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots from 12.30 p.m.
Then TKR will bring down the curtain with their encounter against the Royals.
Meanwhile, the TKR women will be seeking their first win when they compete against the Royals from 3 p.m.
Editor’s note: All SKYEXCH 6IXTY are being shown ‘live’ on TV 6.
Summarised scores:
BARBADOS ROYALS WOMEN 108-4, 10 overs (Chloe Tryon 63) vs TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS WOMEN 80-3, 10 overs (Hayley Jensen 22, Kycia Knight 21; Hayley Matthews 2/6) —BARBADOS ROYALS WON by 28 runs.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS WOMEN 81-2, 10 overs (Stafanie Taylor 29, Rashada Williams 24) vs TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS WOMEN 66, 9.3 overs (Kycia Knight 22; Shamilia Connell 2/17) —AMAZON WARRIORS won by 15 runs.
BARBADOS ROYALS WOMEN 58, 9.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 24; Cherry-Ann Fraser 3/6) vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS WOMEN 59-1, 8 overs (Stafanie Taylor 33 n.o.; Rashada Williams 22 n.o.) —AMAZON WARRIORS WON BY five wickets.
Today’s matches
Men
• Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, 10 a.m.
• St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 12.30 p.m.
• Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 5.30 p.m.
Women
• Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3 p.m.