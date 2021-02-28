Tour de ‘Force’

There was no stopping the Trinidad and Tobago Red Fore juggernaut in the CG Insurance Super50 final as Lendl Simmons slammed his second century of the tournament to set up his team’s massive 152-run victory over Guyana Jaguars to lift the Sir Clive Lloyd trophy at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday night.
After watching the Red Force chase successfully in all of the previous matches in the tournament, Jaguars’ skipper Leon Johnson felt it was time to put the T&T batting out of their comfort zone by sending them in to bat first but the decision was exactly what Kieron Pollard and company were expecting as they posted a competitive 362 for five with Simmons hitting 146 off 145 balls with 15 fours and seven massive sixes.
Simmons and opening partner Evin Lewis, who struck 57 off 53 balls with three fours and four sixes, set the tone of the match with a dominating 121-run opening stand in the first 20 overs.
Simmons and Darren Bravo (47 off 52) then put on a 100-run second wicket stand before Nicholas Pooran, Pollard and Ramdin came in towards the end with guns blazing to ensure they got well past the 300-run mark.
Pooran blasted 39 off 15 balls with three fours and four sixes while Pollard slammed 26 off 16 and Ramdin 27 not out off 18 to bat the Jaguars out of the match.
With job done with the bat, the Red Force bowlers took centre stage with the opening pair Ravi Rampaul and Anderson Phillip doing the early damage. Phillip struck in the third over to remove Tevin Imlach lbw for five then Rampaul had the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer caught behind by wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin for 20 as Guyana slipped to 40 for two.
Anderson Phillip then joined in the fun. The Red Force opted to go for a third pacer in the starting XI and that decision paid dividends early with Phillip removing Chandrapaul Hemraj with his first delivery before Rampaul sent back Leon Johnson for a duck as the Jaguars dug themselves into a hole at 44 for four in the eighth over.
Seales struck again in his second over to account for Christopher Barnwell for five as the Guyana top order crashed quickly.
The Jaguars never recovered to challenge for the win but they did make sure the Red Force put in an honest day’s work with Raymon Reifer rallying with the lower order to score career best 97 not out but it was too little too late as the Jaguars were eventually dismissed for 210 with Ravi Rampaul grabbing four for 52 and Jayden Seales taking 3/40.
In contrast to the Guyana innings the Red Force batsmen were confident and dominated everything Johnson threw at them.
It didn’t take long for Simmons to get going, smashing consecutive sixes down the ground off Kevin Sinclair, as well as a paddle sweep for four in the 5th over while Lewis smashed left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer for a four through the covers and a six pulled over the square leg boundary as the Red Force openers signalled their intent. Shepherd was targeted for most for the carnage, with Simmons hitting the pacer down the ground for huge six down the ground and followed that up with another sweep for four.
Lewis was brutal against Sinclair, pulling the spinner for a six over deep mid wicket as he raced to 50 before holding out to Barnwell off the bowling of Gudakesh Motie but there was no slowing down for the Red Force.
Darren Bravo also scored quickly, sweeping Veerasammy Permaul for four before hitting him for a straight six to take T&T past 200 in the 34th over.
Bravo also took on Shepherd, hitting the pacer for a straight six and four through the covers before he departed in the 39th over.
This is when Simmons and new batsman Nicholas Pooran stepped on the gas with the final nine overs going for 141 runs.
Pooran smacked Raymon Reifer for three sixes in one over and the hit Shepherd for two fours and a six before Shepherd got his man, caught by Motie for 39.
Shepherd also got Simmons towards the end of the innings but by that time, the damage was already done.