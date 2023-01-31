Tariq Woods and company will be looking to press their claims with the national selectors once more when the second instalment of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s 2023 Track Challenge Series takes place at the National Cycling Centre on Saturday.
Last weekend, Woods opened the season with three wins.
With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods, of the Evolution Cycling Academy won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes; the 10km tempo race; and beat Kyle Caraby of Arima Wheelers and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in that order, in the keirin.
Caraby of Arima Wheelers won the sprint. Caraby was the fastest qualifier in the flying 200m in 11.36 seconds.
Junior cyclist Syndel Samaroo of the JLD Academy will also want to maintain his form this weekend.
Last Saturday, he won his three events — the 30-lap tempo race, the sprint and the keirin.
The racing this Saturday begins at 4 p.m. at the NCC. Only 2023 registered cyclists and elite, junior, juvenile, tinymite (male and female) masters 40-49, masters 50-59, and masters 60+ (including 70+) riders certified to use the track, will be allowed to participate.