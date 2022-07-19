Track and field in Trinidad and Tobago is in transition. This is the view of Dexter Voisin, general secretary of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) and manager of the 11-member T&T team at the World Athletics Championships here in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
“This is one of our smallest World Championship teams in recent years,” Voisin told the Express. “We certainly see this as a transition period coming out of the 2020 Olympics and moving forward.” The team manager said that while Covid-19 had an impact on the sport in T&T, the pandemic was not solely responsible for the size of the T&T contingent at Oregon22.
“Yes, we had a lot of challenges, not just us but a lot of other countries. We did have some setbacks, but I really can’t say how much Covid would have affected us in terms of having this small number qualifying for the World Championships. Yes, it would have affected us, but I don’t think to the extent where we were reduced to 11 athletes.”
T&T has a strong tradition in the relays, earning World Championship medals in the men’s 4x400 metres, as well as the men’s and women’s 4x1. At the 2022 edition of the meet, however, T&T will have representation in just one relay—the men’s 4x4.
“In terms of the relays,” Voisin explained, “there weren’t many opportunities for us to get a chance to qualify, especially with the 4x1 men and women. We rely heavily on our college athletes, and they came off their college season just before Open Championships. We tried to see what we could have pulled off at the Open Championships, but it didn’t materialise.”
In addition to three World Championship men’s 4x100m silver medals, T&T sprinters have earned Olympic gold and silver in the event. Voisin said Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison and Kion Benjamin are among the sprinters who will fill the shoes of 2008 Olympic 4x1 champions Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender, Richard “Torpedo” Thompson and Aaron Armstrong.
“We have the quality, but I would like to see a bigger pool. Yes, we have a nice crop, just about four to five, but we need to have about eight to 12 young athletes with that type of potential moving forward to take over from those who campaigned for us for so many years.”
Elcock did not progress from the heats in the men’s 100m here in Eugene, while Harrison was eliminated in the opening round of the 200. Jereem “The Dream” Richards successfully negotiated his first round heat in the half-lap event, and was back on the track after press time, last night, for the semis.
“In terms of his recent performances and the season he was having so far, I was expecting a little more from Jerod. He made it to the World Indoors 60-metre final and finished sixth, and ran 10.03 in the 100 at National Championships. He’s one of the young ones making that transition, and going on to Commonwealth Games. We expect bigger things from him from next year moving forward.”
Portious Warren exited in the opening round of the women’s shot put.
“Based on her results this year,” said Voisin, “it didn’t seem that things were going her way. Coming into this meet, she didn’t throw 18 metres. Her best was 17-point. She threw 16.65 here in Eugene, so I know she was disappointed in her performance. But Portious certainly has a bright future ahead, once everything goes her way.”
Michelle-Lee Ahye was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the women’s 100m, while Dwight St Hillaire bowed out in the opening round of the men’s 400. Keshorn Walcott will go into action tomorrow in the men’s javelin qualifying event. On Saturday, Tyra Gittens competes in women’s long jump qualifying and the men’s 4x4 team will bid for a spot in Sunday’s final.
“Keshorn is having a good season. He’s injury-free, and another good thing is that he has his personal physio here, Dr Alban Merepeza. I’m looking forward to Keshorn’s opening round.
“Based on her performances so far,” Voisin continued, “it seems that Tyra is not where she would like to be at this time, but we look forward to her stepping up. The 4x4 team is young. I would like to see them at least make it to the final. I know our 4x4 team has been depleted somewhat in terms of what we had before, but this is a good place to start building.”