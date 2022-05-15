Trading places

CENTRAL SOCCER WORLD (CSW) displayed a telling change of gear to clinch the derby over Central FC 2-1 at the St James Barracks yesterday as the two teams traded eighth and ninth places in the Ascension Tournament standings.

CSW leapfrogged the Couva Sharks to sit on seven points while their counterparts remained on five with one more game left in the first round of the 10-team tournament.

In a tale of two languishing teams, coach Russ Russell’s Couva Sharks faded after a bright first half when Leonardo Da Costa flicked home from close range in the 18th minute in a period of play they dominated through Da Costa, captain Kesean St Rose and Romario Burke’s marauding attacking style.

But the introduction of key CSW substitute Nicholas Dillon, a tall, athletic player with a penchant for driving attacks changed the momentum in the second period.

“I think it was a well-fought game by my lads. I think they worked their butts off and I think we threw away a lot of chances in the early (part of the game),” Russell, a former national senior team goalkeeper, said. “We had complete control in the first half. Second half, we were a little stale in coming out but I think it is a work in progress.”

CSW shed their scoring woes in this game — having scored just one goal from three matches prior -- to produce a double in the second half through their skipper Ryan Fredericks (50th minute) and their left-back Kemuel Rivers (60th) who slotted home a penalty Fredericks earned in conjunction with the crucial Dillon, in one of their several forward forays in the second half.

“I think when they brought on Dillon, he worked his butt off and he made some vital runs into the area and he gave them some aerial advantage in terms of flicking on the ball,” Russell assessed. “…I think my guys didn’t deal with him as well, so they got a lot of opportunities…and I think that is where they (CSW) took over the game.”

After being up 1-0 at the interval -- Da Costa benefitted from the speedy St Rose’s incisive pass into the area-- Russell’s guys would have been disappointed to relent and conceded two goals and effectively the game within a ten-minute period.

Fredericks restored parity in the game five minutes after the break with a nicely-poached goal after a Central FC defender parried a shot from the right into his path.

Then on a surging run from a Dillon flick-on, the Couva Sharks goalkeeper only managed to make contact with Fredericks’ legs and referee Nikolai Nyron did not hesitate to signal to the spot where Rivers converted.

St Rose himself had an 80th minute chance to equalise but he found the side netting from Miguel Williams’ precise left side cross. Then Couva Sharks substitute Dorian Sampson headed just wide of CSW custodian Diego Suarez’s right upright in the 83rd minute.

“It is young guys, they need to be a little more mature. They are working on it. I am working at it feverishly, so I think we will get it in the long run,” said Russell.

“I think we still have a long way to go but it is a work in progress, a group of young guys and they won’t get it all right all the time, so it is just for us to go back to the drawing board and work again,” Russell surmised, as he looked forward to the second round of the competition when he hopes his young team will put their house in order.

Ascension results:

Yesterday

Central FC 1 (L. Da Costa 18th) vs Central Sports World 2 (R. Frederick 50th, K. Rivers 59th pen.)

Saturday

Moruga FC 1 vs AC PoS 6

Deportivo 4 vs West Fort 0

