Trainers warned for ‘Covid’ conduct

Trainers have been reminded of their responsibilities regarding coronavirus protocols at their yards following claims from a leading vet that standards were slipping.
Peter Ramzan, a partner at Rossdales Veterinary Surgery in Newmarket, said he believed complacency is setting in when it comes to mask wearing and social distancing—something which has been denied by trainers in the town.
Ramzan told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “My exposure is to Newmarket yards. To date, thankfully, Newmarket has been a fairly healthy little bubble and it’s a fairly small community.
“It’s a fairly bad look for racing in general when one drives into Newmarket yards, masks are pretty thin on the ground, there are very few people wearing them.
“It’s very nuanced and all the baggage that goes with working with a tight group of people, working outdoors, doing a physical job and moving in and out, I get all of that, but it is simply the case that until now, a lot of racing staff had been mixing and feeling fairly confident, which builds up a degree of feeling that you are immune.
“Staff are in tack rooms, offices, feed rooms without masks, as well as congregating in the yards with limited social distancing.
“Cases are really going up and we hear on the grapevine of cases here (Newmarket), and at the end of the day it’s a respiratory virus, so it’s a sensible thing to wear a mask.
“I don’t want to get into a big scientific debate about the benefits of wearing a mask, but it’s a pretty bad look that masks and social distancing are not being widely used in training yards.
“I think it’s fair to say a lot of trainers have done as much as they can, but it still seems like it is a cosmetic thing at the moment, and it is starting to jar that racing is not quite following the lead of many other parts of the community.
“Ultimately, it is about health. We’ve been privileged to have racing continue, but a lot of yard staff are elderly or vulnerable, and it is only a matter of time before we start losing people, and to not do everything possible will seem pretty poor.”
Rupert Arnold, chief executive of the National Trainers Federation, said: “Everybody knows the protocols. All the details are available in our daily advice to trainers on our website.
“We strongly urge trainers and their staff to follow the protocols to the letter.”