‘Tranquil’ pair edged in final

SONNY WILLIAMS and Farid Youssef came from behind to capture the veterans’ doubles crown when the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continued yesterday at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
After both pairs had taken out the two seeded teams in the semifinals just before the Covid-19 shutdown ten months ago, the duo from the east edged long-time “Tranquil” club players Athelstan Phillips and Nicholas Sellier 5-7, 6-4, 10/6 in the over-45 final.
Phillips is the overwhelming favourite to retain his over-60 singles title and the top seed will tackle Michael Pemberton, while Ken Aberdeen will come up against No. 2 seed Garry Siewdass for the other place in tomorrow’s final.
The over-45 singles draw will also take place over the next two days to bring down the curtain on the two-week tournament.
Williams is hunting a double crown, but will find it very difficult to achieve with defending champ Richard McLetchie still in the draw.
The Vincentian will tackle Rawle Boyce and top-seeded McLetchie will oppose Rickey Villaroel today for place in tomorrow’s final.
After beating former top player Andy Boyce easily in the final of the St James Invitational Tournament last February, McLetchie was even more convincing when he lost just one game in their meeting in the quarter-finals here just before the shutdown.
The third-seeded Villaroel was also very impressing in whipped former finalist Brian Jackson 6-3, 6-2, while former champ Boyce, playing in this tournament for the first time in over five year, edged No. 4 seed Youssef 6-7 (9/7), 6-2, 10/7.
Williams did not even have to pick up his racquet in the other quarter-final as second seed Dion Auguste defaulted because of injury.
All four matches are scheduled to get going at 3 p.m.
The 2021 edition of the country’s premier clay-court tournament, which has been going on for more than a century, is expected to get going on schedule late next month.