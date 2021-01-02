AFTER being halted almost ten months ago because of Covid-19, the 2019 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament will resume on Friday at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events were completed during the first week of play, but just a few hours of action were possible to start the second week on Sunday March 15 before rain forced players of the courts and they have not returned since because of the pandemic.
The men’s and women’s singles draws will take place from Friday until next week Monday and the veterans events will be completed the following weekend.
Carlista Mohammed is seeded to capture the women’s singles crown for the second time in succession, while unrelated two-time defending national champ Nabeel Mohammed and defending champ Akiel Duke are the top two seeds, respectively, in the men’s draw.
Carlista captured two titles during the first week of the country’s premier clay-court tournament. The 30-year-old national champ and Nabeel whipped last year’s singles runners-up Richard Chung and Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-4, 6-2 in the mixed doubles final.
And Carlista combined with then 12-year-old Cameron Wong to deny teenagers Zara Ghuran and Ella Carrington be the same score for the women’s crown.
Chung, a two-time singles champ, and fellow Davis Cup player Dexter Mahase claimed the men’s equivalent title with a 6-0, 7-6 (7/4) triumph over Barbadian James Betts and then national under-14 champ Luca Shamsi.
There are several “Covid” protocols that players will have to adhere to when the tournament resumes.
These include being allowed on the premises no earlier than 15 minutes before their match and leaving as soon it is completed with the only person permitted to accompany them.