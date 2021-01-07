‘Tranquil’ tourney back up and running

THE 2019 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament will resume from exactly where it was halted almost ten months ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The first four matches in the men’s singles draw which were interrupted by rain on Sunday, March 15 will be first up on the schedule at 3 p.m.
Beckham Sylvester, the 2017 national Under-12 champion, and Kino Francis, who won the title in the Chetwynd Club Tournament in November, had not even completed the first game of their best-of-three encounter.
Jamal Alexis and Tim Pasea were up 4-3 on Joshua Boyce and Sanjay Persad, respectively, while Dexter Mahase had won the first set 6-2 against Under-16 player Saqiv Williams.
Pasea was the most improved player of last year’s abbreviated season as he came out of nowhere to win the Under-16 titles in both national junior tournaments.
The unseeded player beat the top three seeds en route to the trophy in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in early November, and went to capture the title in the RBC Junior Tournament six weeks later, taking down Alexis in the final.
Mahase, who combined with Richard Chung to secure the doubles crown just before the shutdown, is not among the eight seeds, but he could be the biggest danger to them.
If the Davis Cup player completes victory this afternoon he will be favoured to knock out No.3 seed Keshan Moonasar in their battle tomorrow morning for a place in the quarter-finals later in the day.
Luca Shamsi, the other dangerous “floater” in the draw, should get past fellow teenager Zachery Byng today, and is expected to beat seventh-seeded Tobagonian Dunstan De Noon tomorrow morning to reach the last eight.
The fifth and final first-round match is also a second-turn encounter, between Adisa Idemudia and Ronald Robinson.
The entire women’s first-round was completed before the rain on March 15 and their quarters are scheduled for 1 p.m. tomorrow.
The semi-finals will take place on Sunday afternoon and the finals are scheduled the day after.