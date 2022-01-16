Travel issues still hindering T&T hockey squads

IRELAND came from behind in the CG Insurance three-match ODI series to stun West Indies, squeaking to a two-wicket victory yesterday in the decider to claim a historic 2-1 series victory, at Sabina Park.

The Irish have taken 20 points from this series and are currently third on the ICC Super League table. The Windies’ questionable batting judgement coupled with Ireland’s aggressive field placing and pressure-inducing bowling combined to derail the WI efforts of winning the match and the series.