Travel issues still hindering T&T hockey squads

While a first group of some of TEAM TTO’s men’s and women’s senior hockey teams departed yesterday morning for the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, remaining members were up to last night awaiting word as to when they will join their teammates.
After the Ministry of Sports and Community Development (MSCD) announced they had disbursed a $1.6 million cheque to the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) on Friday, flights were confirmed for a group headed by women’s team manager Jennifer Lander.
The group that travelled yesterday, according to sources (within the TTHB who wished to maintain anonymity) was said to include Lander along with nine female and seven male team members. Those same sources revealed to the Express that the TTHB were still working up to last night on confirming flights for the remainder of members on the two squads, including 13 men and 11 women players (20 each team, including two travelling reserves) and several technical staff, among whom figure both coaches Darren Cowie (men) and Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano (women).
Cowie and his charges are scheduled to open their campaign on Thursday, against the USA in Pool B. The men’s two other preliminary round matches are against Mexico (January 22) and Canada (January 24).
Marcano and his women’s side are expected to flick off their competition Wednesday, also against the USA, in Pool B of the women’s draw that also features Peru (January 21) and Canada (January 23)