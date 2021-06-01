Travel restrictions halt Garcia and Rampersad

Canada-based HFX Wanderers duo Akeem Garcia and Andre Rampersad were both forced to turn down invitations to join Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team training camp for a couple of 2021 World Cup qualifiers this month, due to travel restrictions.
While Garcia and Rampersad won’t be joining owing to Canadian travel visa restrictions, club management feels the call up shows great progress and growth for these promising footballers.
“Anytime one of our players gets the call from their country we want to honour that and do everything to support them,” said HFX Wanderers vice president of football operations Matt Fegan.
Garcia led the Wanderers in their inaugural 2019 season with seven goals in 24 appearances.
Adapting to the shortened season format at the 2020 Island Games, Garcia won the Golden boot with six goals in just 10 games, each goal crucial to the success of the Wanderers 2020 campaign.
First cap for T&T in 2015
At the international level, Garcia earned his first cap for the T&T senior team in 2015 in a friendly against Panama.
Following strong performances in the Canadian Premier League, Garcia was recalled to the national side for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Honduras and Venezuela in October 2019.
Rampersad had yet to be called up to represent his native country.
“Every player dream to play for their country I would think. For me that’s one of the biggest things in my career, playing for your country. I want to represent the red, white and black to my full potential,” said Rampersad.
Rampersad will have to wait before he steps on to the pitch to represent the red, white and black. Hearing about Garcia’s invitation the previous year was added motivation for the 6’1” midfielder.
“Seeing him go to the national team was really inspiring for me, to do better because I know if both of us go to the national team, we can connect,” added Rampersad, the Wanderers skipper.