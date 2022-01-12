With less than a week to the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Pan Am Cup, both Team TTO men’s and women’s senior hockey squads are yet to confirm their return plane tickets to the host country, Santiago Chile.
Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) secretary general Reyah Richardson stated that her organisation was still awaiting funding for the tour.
“At this time, the TTHB is working with SPORTT, (Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago) and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) to secure the funds for the teams’ participation,” Richardson indicated. “When the funding is secured, logistical arrangements will be complete(d).”
Both head coaches Darren Cowie (men) and Anthony Marcano (women) were still awaiting word up to yesterday from the Hockey Board about their squads’ finalised flight arrangements for the January 19-30 tournament.
The last-minute arrangements for this tour would be a deja-vu for Cowie, promoted to head coach of the senior men’s team last October, after his experience at the helm of the junior men’s squad ahead of the PAHF Junior Pan Am Championship last August in Chile.
Then, Cowie and his young squad were only informed of their flight on the same day of their departure, days after Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe had signed off on a $1.8 million cheque for that tour. That squad also had issues with their return flight being delayed by ten days when SPORTT, chaired by then-TTHB president Douglas Camacho, led the repatriation efforts for the stranded 23-members contingent. Camacho, who did not stand for re-election as TTHB president, was replaced by Roger St Rose at the TTHB’s AGM on November 30.
The current delay in arrangements could also jeopardise planned practice matches for the two national squads.
Cowie and his charges are scheduled to open their campaign next Thursday, against the USA in Pool B, which also includes Mexico and Mexico.
The men’s two other preliminary round matches are against Mexico (January 22) and Canada (January 24).
Marcano and his women’s side are expected to flick off their competition Wednesday also against the USA in Pool B of the women’s draw that also features Canada and Peru.
Peru (January 21) and Canada (January 23)
The top team at the end of round-robin play from each pool will advance directly to the main draw semi-finals on January 27 (women) and January 28 (men), while the second and third-placed teams in each pool will meet in cross-over quarter-finals to determine the two remaining semi-final qualifiers.
Both finalists and the third-place finishers in the Pan American competition which concludes on January 29 (women) and January 30 (men) will earn places at the16-team FIH World Cup.