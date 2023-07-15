Djenaba Joseph did the job with the bat and Shalini Samaroo led with the ball as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 Women clinched the Cricket West Indies Women’s Rising Stars Under-19 Championship title with a hard-fought 37-run victory over the Windward Islands at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine yesterday.
Joseph opened the batting and top-scored for the hosts with 43 off 55 balls as T&T posted 106 all out off 28.5 overs.
T&T assistant coach Anisa Mohammed never doubted that the runs on the board would be enough, even after the visitors reached 49 for one after 17 overs.
At that stage, the Windwards’ two best players Zaida James and Jannillea Glasgow were keeping the Windwards in the game with a second-wicket partnership that threatened to silence the small crowd.
But the home support never faded and T&T stuck to their plan.
It was a matter of match-ups for head coach Gibran Mohammed, who ensured his best bowlers were asking questions of the top Windward Islands players throughout their stint in the middle, before Samaroo, who took three for 11, intervened to finally put the hosts on top in the 18th over.
T&T tempted Glasgow and James outside the off-stump with a few balls taking the edge and flying past the slips. But runs were still hard to come by for the Windwards in the first half of their innings.
The T&T skipper also made things difficult for the visitors with a frugal spell that put T&T on the path to victory.
The off-spinner, coming around the wicket, trapped the left-handed James lbw for 25 off 53 balls after the batter failed to make contact with a reverse sweep. That was the turning point for the hosts.
In the same over, Earnisha Fontaine was lbw for a second ball “duck”.
The dangerous Glasgow departed in the next over, caught by Denella Matthew off the bowling of Kirah Manpaul for just 12 off 40 balls.
The next six wickets added just ten runs as the Windwards were dismissed for 69 in 27 overs.
Earlier, Samara Ramnath had done her job, conceding just 12 runs in six overs and grabbing two wickets, while KD Jazz Mitchell conceded just 16 runs from her six overs and also grabbed one wicket.
“Credit must be given to the players for the way they played this tournament. We were hindered by rain but the improvement these girls have shown is tremendous and it is really good for our cricket,” the T&T head coach Mohammed said of after then win.
“We also backed our bowlers and our spinners have done the job for us throughout this tournament but in saying so, KD Jazz Mitchell has ended the tournament with 12 wickets. So, we always had that confidence in ourselves and belief that if we built the pressure and stick to the process with dot balls, everything would be alright,” Gibran Mohammed continued.
“The thinking was that the Windwards have two good players, so we really needed to get the match-ups right, so we had our best bowlers bowling against them to negate any dangers so to speak and it worked for us in the end,” he added.
Meanwhile, assistant coach Anisa said the players were rewarded for their hard work and are deserving champions.
“I think the girls played really well. We didn’t really get the total we wanted which was around 130, but having said that, I think with the bowling we have and the fielding we have, I was still pretty confident that 106 was good enough.”
She added: “The girls have worked really hard from when I started to work with them from February to now. They have shown great improvement and I was really happy to see they were rewarded for all the hard work that they have put in,” she added.
Summarised Scores:
T&T 106 (28.5 overs) (Djenaba Joseph 43, Aniaya Roberts 11; Amiah Gilbert 4/19, Selena Ross 2/12)
vs Windward Islands 69 (27 overs) (Zaida James 25, Jannillea Glasgow 12; Shalini Samaroo 3/11, Samara Ramnath 2/12)
—T&T won by 37 runs.