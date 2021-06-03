Tribute to my brother

Dwight Digby Day passed away at 5.40 a.m. on Tuesday June 1, in Sunnybrooke Hospital, Toronto, Canada, after a short illness, at age 76.
His funeral service, with restrictions, takes place at 10am today, at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church in Aurora, Ontario, followed by cremation.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 50-plus years, Jackie (nee Forbes), three children — Kristan Franco (Gavin), Dionne Day, and Keiran Day (Josee), four grandchildren, siblings Angela Pidduck, Dolores Francois, Renwick Day, Carol Rochemont and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
One of his best friends, Ronald Bartolo, summed him up in these three lines: Physically small but mentally gargantuan; a fine mind – anticipatory and perspicacious and; a man of integrity and great character.
That’s exactly what my late mother, Ona Angela Day and father Hugo Day, a former national footballer, had in mind for their fifth child and third son when they named him in 1945 after two strong leaders in World War 11 – General Dwight Eisenhower and Colonel Digby Morrow.
His education started at Miss Moore’s Private School, followed by Tranquillity Intermediate, where he won a College Exhibition and entered Queen’s Royal College in 1955. He graduated with a first degree in Languages from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus and studied for a Master’s in French at the University of Toronto.
Dwight started off as a secondary school teacher and excelled in the corporate world as a human resource/training specialist in the energy sector until his retirement from Arcadian (formerly Fertrin), but the world of sports — especially football and cricket — was his overriding passion. And two things made this very easy for him growing up — living in Picton Street, a stone’s throw from both the Queen’s Park Savannah and Queen’s Royal College with its own large sports ground.
As a defence player, his football career started as a member of QRC A-colts, followed by four consecutive years from age 15 (1960-1963) on the College’s InterCcol team which won the Champion College title in 1962. The dedicated young player represented Trinidad Colleges against Suriname Colleges in 1963.
Having joined The Harvard club in 1964 as he was about to leave QRC, Day played for Harvard in the Southern Football League 1964-1965 and for UWI from 1967-1970 while a student. During his post-graduate studies in Toronto, he played for Iere Football Club (1970-1972), and returning home, he represented Harvard in the Port of Spain League until age 38. “Digby” as he was called by most of his peers was also a standing member of the Simply Because fete match team.
His interest extended to cricket and he was captain of QRC’s InterCol team in 1964. He also played for Harvard’s second team after leaving QRC.
The Harvard club was an integral part of his life. He served as vice-president and was a member of the management committee for many years, And above all, he coached in both the cricket and football clinics for about 50 years up to his retirement five years ago, having been chairman of the clinics’ committee at one time.
Dwight Day was honoured with Life Membership by the club and was producer of its 50th anniversary brochure. Day also was assistant secretary to the late Oliver Camps at the Trinidad Football Association for about three years and also at one time held the post of general secretary of the TTFA.
This dedicated Royalian was a member of a steering committee with Ian Jones (chairman), Lincoln Phillips, Deryck Murray, Reynold Howard, Gregor Hinkson and Royce Moore, which organised what started as their team’s 50th anniversary celebration as winners of the 1959 InterCol title, but quickly grew to include the college’s cricket, track and field and cycling sportsmen who had all achieved excellence over the period 1958-1962. The reunion ceremony “QRC A Sports Legacy” took place in October 2009 at Jaffa Restaurant in the Queen’s Park Oval