GLOWING TRIBUTES keep pouring in for the legendary Venice “Pappy” Richards who died on Monday. Richards, who rode over 1,400 winners would have been 77 in November this year. He died amongst the animals that made a hero, at the Humming Bird Stud Farm, opposite the Santa Rosa Park race track.
Challenor Jones, another legendary Barbadian rider who rode for Joe Hadeed, and was a rival and friend of Richards in the 1960s and 70s said on the SportsMax Zone cable tv programme on Tuesday afternoon:“He was a fine gentleman and a good competitor and a decent man.”
Jones recounted that besides Barbados and Trinidad, the pair rode in Guyana and Martinique in the 60s and 70s. “I would recommend him. All through his career, as I moved on from one job to the other, he replaced me,” Jones recalled.
Speaking about the 1982 season and Richards’ exploits aboard Royal Colours, Jones recounted how Richards got the chance to ride the horse in the Trinidad Derby indirectly through him.
”That is a story in itself,” he began. “Joe Hadeed used to train it, and (on one occasion) the kick-back blinded it. It was in my stable, so after we got it back together again, my trainer Joe Hadeed told me to give it an easy race. We had a much easier race for locally-bred horses the next two weeks or so.”
However for giving Royal Colours that “easy race,” Jones was suspended. But, he added:”Venice could ride at a lighter weight than me, that’s why he rode the horse in those races.” Richards and Royal Colours won the Derby that year.
And commenting on his strengths as a jockey, Jones said:”He was a very dedicated fellow, a lot more so than I was. He didn’t give an inch and he was really the epitome of a jockey. He trained hard, he rode hard and he loved winning which is the most important ingredient in being a jockey; the pleasure of winning more so than the money, money couldn’t pay for that.”
Speaking of Richards’ riding skills, Jones noted that, “he was good at long distances, he could judge the pace good, he could ride from in front. I would compare him within the five best jockeys ever produced in the West Indies.” He added however, that, “his best thing was teaching, giving his knowledge to apprentices. He loved doing that after he stopped riding.”
Asked also about Richards’ best race, Jones said he was most impressed with how Richards rode Sanford Prince (three-time Sandy Lane Gold Cup winner). “It was the ideal horse for him. He needed his time to get into stride , and he did that so well.”
Hadeed, who saw Richards ride in this country during the peak of his career said: “He was a great jockey. He rode 35 winners for me. He was a lovely human being, always full of respect. He worked in Jamaica and Barbados. He did not deserve to die like he did.”
Richards died in poverty, and was blind at the time of his passing, having suffered with diabetes.
Hadeed, who is considered the historian of the sport, was asked about Richards’ best ride, and recalled the 1982 Derby ride on Royal Colours.
“I believe if any (other) person had ridden Royal Colours in the Derby he would not have won. He was the best horse in the race, but would not have won if any other jockey rode him. Carlton Ramsaroop was riding Casanova for me and was in the lead entering the homestretch. Colt (Eric Durant), and I were standing next to one another watching the race. When they reached the Grandstand heading to the finish line, Royal Colours was going by Casanova easily, but he ducked towards the parade ring, and Venice gathered Royal Colours to go on and win. That was a great piece of horsemanship.”
Hadeed added: “Royal Colours only won by a neck and should have won further. Venice was good. What Chally said about Venice was so correct. I was one of the first trainers to go to Jamaica to buy horses. I was so impressed with the way the riders sat on their horses, and I asked who is the tutor. I was told Venice Richards is the tutor, and trained a lot of their jockeys. He then went back to Barbados. He and one of the people who was with the jockey school did not get along, and they fired him. Chally then called me up. I was the chairman of the authority ( TTRA). We employed him but the Jockeys School never got off. He never spoke about it, but the TTRA kept him. He was a good teacher.”
Guyanese owner/trainer and breeder Fazal Habibula, whose father imported a number of horses from this country said of Richards: “I saw him at his prime. I saw an A and Lower race with both Chally and Richards, along with Byron Clarke, Godfrey Griffith, the late Bunty Radhay and William Pena, and the late Mal Lewis. Boy that was a race to see in Guyana. There you saw jockeys working like musicians. Venice used to ride for the Luckhoos and the Chins, and as a little boy I used to go and run with them on the Sea Wall. He used to stay by us when he came, and was very quiet. Honestly it breaks my heart. He was one of my idols as a boy growing up in racing.”
And current Barbadian ace jockey Patrick Husbands relived his association with Richards, saying: “He was very quiet, and did not speak much. When it was my 50th birthday he called me at 5.30am. When he did not get me, he kept calling me. In the last 20 years when I would come to Trinidad, he will do everything for me. When I came to Trinidad recently, he told me that things wasn’t that well for him. It is heartbreaking for me.”
Asked what Richards meant to him, Husbands declared: “There were only two mentors, that was Venice and Chally. Everything you do is Venice or Chally.”
And Neil Poon Tip, president of the Stud Farm Association (SFA), and whose father, the late Alwin Poon Tip bred and raced the legendary Triple Crown winner Royal Colours, who went on to finish fourth in the Clasico del Caribe in 1982 at the El Commandante track, Puerto Rico said: “Venice was a man of few words, but cool under pressure and very confident in his ability. He always believed in Royal Colours, and would say that he was a real race day horse, and was very average at exercise, but a real battler, with heart, and never liked to be beaten.”
Poon Tip added: “The only time I ever sensed nervousness with Venice, was before the Derby with Royal Colours, as up to that time, he had never won the race. Afterwards, was the most emotion I ever saw from Pappy. Never to be forgotten.”