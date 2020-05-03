Tributes have been paid to former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee - originally the T&T Olympic Association (TTOA) - Alec Chapman, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 93.
Among them were former President, Justice Anthony Carmona and the president of the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organisation, Luis Mejia Ovideo.
In a message to current TTOC president Brian Lewis, Carmona said the country had lost “an iconic, inspirational stalwart of the sporting fraternity”.
He added: “Alexander B Chapman is internationally recognised for his unstinting, passionate and committed service to the Olympic Movement and its hallowed ideals for genuine human development and the paramountcy of a sustainable culture of peace through the Fundamental Principles of Olympism.
The former president recalled presenting the Alexander B Chapman Award to football coach Anthony “Dada” Wickham at the TTOC’s 2017 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Gala Awards Ceremony, saying he was “both honoured and humbled to share the stage with this patriot and tour de force of a man”.
He concluded: “Alexander B Chapman was a class act, firm but genteel and civil in disposition and action, with a sincere, deep concern and genuine support for those who represented TNT in the world of sport. Administratively, he represented us internationally with distinction. My deep felt condolences to his loving family and dear friends, to you personally as President of TTOC and dear friend, the TTOC executive and members, and all our athletes who benefitted from his guiding and motivational stewardship. May he Rest in Peace and be in the loving arms of Almighty God.”
In his message, Ovideo said: “On behalf of all the Members of CACSO, I send our deepest condolences to the Chapman family and the people of Trinidad and Tobago on the passing of our Honorary Vice President, a great sports leader and friend, Alexander B. Chapman.
“May his legacy continue to flourish in the hearts and minds of all and may God keep him close to his heart and bring peace to his loved ones.”