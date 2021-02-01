Trini ‘Raroma’ wins on ‘Pegasus’ card

A TRINIDADIAN was triumphant in the opening event during the richest day of horse racing for the season nine days ago at Gulfstream Park, Florida, USA.
Raroma Stable’s Toffen, with Joe Bravo in the saddle, just got the better of Apurate in a pulsating finish to win the one-mile, US$51,000 Allowance Optional Claiming event, for four-year-old and over fillies and mares.
The 8/1 shot was also bred by owner Rajendra Maharajh, whose colours were also seen in the second race, but rank outsider Skyro ended up last of 12 after being out front in the early stages of the 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight event for three-year-olds.
Close to US$5-million was up for grabs and half of the 12 events were graded stakes.
The day ended in spectacular fashion with Knicks Go making all the running to win the US$3-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes in his first outing since a similar triumph in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile on the most prestigious day of the international racing calendar in early November at Keeneland Race Course, Kentucky, USA.
Saffie Joseph Jr became the first Caribbean trainer to saddle a horse in the “Pegasus” and his charge Math Wizard, the 2019 Pennsylvania Derby winner, placed ninth of 12 in the 1 1/8-mile contest. The Barbadian was also represented in two of the other graded races on the card.
Joseph had a very good start to the day when Sweet Bye And Bye placed second in the seventh race, the US$125,000 Marshua’s River Stakes (gr.III), but two races later his charge Sound Machine ended up trailing a field of eight in the US$200,000 Inside Information Stakes (gr.II). The 37-year-old had enjoyed a tremendous day 24 hours earlier, notching two wins, a second and a third when represented in six of the ten events.
The Friday before, Raroma Stable had prevailed in nail-biting fashion when Take Charge Ro nosed out Spungle in the curtain event of a ten-race card — a maiden special weight 1 1/16-mile turf contest — at odds of 5/2.
Maharajh has been racing horses in Canada for about a decade and his Silver Freak had placed tenth of 11 in the ’14 edition of one of the country’s leading races – the CAN$1-million Woodbine Mile at Woodbine Race Course.
The ‘Raroma’ colours were first seen in Trinidad in ’12 on Crime Of Passion, who was denied a Stewards Cup hat-trick when he placed second in the ’15 edition of the Sprint Championship of the South Caribbean.
Maharajh has been successful with other horses at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, but none have been able to come close to this American-bred, who was arguably the best out-and-out sprinter of the last decade.