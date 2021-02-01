Trini ‘Raroma’ wins on ‘Pegasus’ card

A TRINIDADIAN was triumphant in the opening event during the richest day of horse racing for the season nine days ago at Gulfstream Park, Florida, USA.

Raroma Stable’s Toffen, with Joe Bravo in the saddle, just got the better of Apurate in a pulsating finish to win the one-mile, US$51,000 Allowance Optional Claiming event, for four-year-old and over fillies and mares.