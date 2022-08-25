Trinity Cup titles for Rahaman, Campbell-Smith

DANIEL RAMAHAN won two titles and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith was crowned girls’ singles champion when the curtain fell on the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinity Cup yesterday at the National Racquet Centre Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After shocking the top seed from Canada in the 14 and under semi-finals on Tuesday, Rahaman made lightning strike again when he upset Barbadian Aidan Clarke 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) for the gold medal.

He later combined with Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah to take down Aaron Subero and Jordell Chapman 6-2, 6-3 in a doubles final involving only players from the host country.

Meanwhile, Em-Miryam cruised past national 12 and under player Madison Khan 6-1, 6-2.

However, T&T failed to complete the sweep of the main events when Gabriella Prince and singles semi-finalist Shiloh Walker were beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Renolo Jordan and Paula Kalekyezi of Guyana in the doubles final.

Jordan defeated her doubles partner 4-2, 4-1 for the consolation singles title, while Daniel Dumas was a 4-1, 4-2 winner over Brian Harricharan in the boys’ equivalent final.

In the ITF (International Tennis Federation) 18 & under competition), T&T’s top player Jordane Dookie and was playing for a place in the doubles final after press time.

After Alexandra Malysheva of the United States had edged Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Aleksandra Kyselova of Ukraine 6-3, 3-6, 10/7 the night before, they stunned top-seeded Americans Tejaswini Narala and Athena Rosas 6-2, 6-1 in yesterday’s quarter-finals.

Last year’s Player of the Year Aalisha Alexis came very close to the last four before she and Fernanda Marin of Mexico were edged 6-1, 6-7, 10/6 by No. 3 seeds Sofia Corte Real of Portugal and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval.

Fourth seeds Medha Chandana of the United States and Mexican Hanne Estrada were opposing Dookie and her partner in last night’s semis after T&T’s Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong were forced to default to them earlier in the day in the quarters.

The singles and doubles finals will take place today and first serve is 9 a.m.

