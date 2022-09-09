Triple ‘Caroni’ gold for Boodhan

LLYANNA BOODHAN dominated the recent Caroni Zone Junior Table Tennis Tournament at Tunapuna Hindu Primary School.
The daughter of former top-ranked national player Linda Partap-Boodhan reached four finals and walked away with three titles in the two-day competition.
Boodhan had won more titles than any other player in one competition in this country when she lifted six trophies — four singles and two doubles — in the Caroni Zone Tournament at the age of ten in 2019.
Older sister Rayanna denied Llyanna her sweep on this occasion with an 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9 triumph in the Under-19 final. Llyanna took down Ashlea Mohammed in three straight games in both the Under-13 and 15 finals.
And the winner of the Under-13 crown in the Silverbowl Bowl Junior Tournament in June, prevailed again in three straight when they met for the gold medal in the four-player straight round-robin under-21 category, which did not include Rayanna.
Juan Carlos Cadir earned with a gold and two silver medals, while Jaden Sammy and Akash Singh picked one of each. Cadir won all four matches in a straight round-robin event for the Under-9 crown, but lost in the final of the Under-11 and 13 age-groups.
He went down 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 to Anthony Nixon in the Under-11 final, but prevailed 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8 when they met in the Under-13 semi-final. Sammy then defeated Cadir 11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9 for the trophy.
Like Llyanna and Mohammed, Cadir and Nixon met three times in the tournament. The latter ended up with the 2-1 edge when he got home 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 in the Under-15 quarter-finals.
Nixon then lost 11-4, 14-16, 11-5, 11-7 to Sammy, who then failed to secure his second title when he was beaten 12-10, 11-3, 11-4 by Aasif Allie. Singh won all three matches in a straight round-robin event for the Under-19 title, but was beaten 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 by Kaleb Choti in the Under-21 final.