TRIPLE CROWN ‘GUY’

WISE GUY completed a hat-trick of victories to become the fourth Triple Crown winner. But he did so without fans to cheer the feat in Arima when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.
Mass gatherings at sporting events are still prohibited because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as such, punters missed seeing Wise Guy’s storming historic run in the TRINRE Trinidad Derby Stakes.
The PT Racing-owned gelding was made to work very hard to win the third and final jewel of the prestigious Grade I series for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
After going down by four-and-a-half and six-and-three-quarter lengths in the first two legs—the Guineas and Midsummer Classic respectively—over the last two months, Bella Riva was only passed by Wise Guy in deep stretch.
The 2/5 favourite had gotten on level terms with last year’s Champion Juvenile turning for home, but he could not break free until the last 100 metres of the 2,000-metre contest.
A fast-finishing Apache also passed Bella Riva just before the finish line and he ended up one-and-a-quarter lengths behind Wise Guy, the same distance he had trailed by last time out in the Midsummer when he was also the bridesmaid.
Belle Riva, a winner of her first six career outings who then went on to place second in the Guineas and third in the Midsummer Classic, finished half-length back in the $70,000 contest.
And John O’Brien completed a sweep of the board as Princess Steffani, fourth in the Guineas, ended up occupying this position again in the Blue Riband event of the local calendar.
About 40 minutes before, champion trainer O’Brien finished one-to-three in the TRINRE Stewards Cup, Sprint Championship of the South Caribbean, with Princess Steffani’s brother Making Headlines, General JN and last year’s champ Early Bird, respectively.
Wise Guy became the first horse to capture the Triple Crown since Momentum, another horse from the O’Brien barn, six years ago.
The other two to sweep the series since the sport was centralised in 1994 were the Glenn Mendez-trained duo of Carnival Messiah (2001) and Top Of The Class (2003).
However, Wise Guy became the first horse to complete the feat in such a short space of time.
The three races are usually spread out over between four to five months, but was arranged over a two-month period this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With six victories, including a perfect four for four over two turns, and two seconds from his eight outings this season, Wise Guy would have to be the favourite for the prestigious Horse of the Year title.
Apprentices almost never win Triple Crown races, but Kimal Santo was aboard the chestnut in all three legs, as well as on Emancipation Day (August 1), when they started their perfect union in the 1,750-metre contest.
Multiple champion jockey Ricky Jadoo had won the Derby on the last two occasions with Cape Canaveral and Juice Man, respectively, for Mendez, but the top jockey was not in action yesterday as it was his daughter’s wedding day.