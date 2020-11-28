TRIPLE CROWN ‘GUY’

Wise Guy

DERBY DASH: Wise Guy, right, with champion apprentice Kimal Santo in the irons, hits the finish line first in the TRINRE Trinidad Derby Stakes yesterday to become the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport of horse racing was centralised at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, in 1994. Apache, left, and Bella Riva were second and third, respectively, in the 2,000-metre contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds, while Princess Steffani placed fourth to complete a sweep of the board for champion trainer John O’Brien.

 —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

WISE GUY completed a hat-trick of victories to become the fourth Triple Crown winner. But he did so without fans to cheer the feat in Arima when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.

Mass gatherings at sporting events are still prohibited because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as such, punters missed seeing Wise Guy’s storming historic run in the TRINRE Trinidad Derby Stakes.

The PT Racing-owned gelding was made to work very hard to win the third and final jewel of the prestigious Grade I series for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.

After going down by four-and-a-half and six-and-three-quarter lengths in the first two legs—the Guineas and Midsummer Classic respectively—over the last two months, Bella Riva was only passed by Wise Guy in deep stretch.

The 2/5 favourite had gotten on level terms with last year’s Champion Juvenile turning for home, but he could not break free until the last 100 metres of the 2,000-metre contest.

A fast-finishing Apache also passed Bella Riva just before the finish line and he ended up one-and-a-quarter lengths behind Wise Guy, the same distance he had trailed by last time out in the Midsummer when he was also the bridesmaid.

Belle Riva, a winner of her first six career outings who then went on to place second in the Guineas and third in the Midsummer Classic, finished half-length back in the $70,000 contest.

And John O’Brien completed a sweep of the board as Princess Steffani, fourth in the Guineas, ended up occupying this position again in the Blue Riband event of the local calendar.

About 40 minutes before, champion trainer O’Brien finished one-to-three in the TRINRE Stewards Cup, Sprint Championship of the South Caribbean, with Princess Steffani’s brother Making Headlines, General JN and last year’s champ Early Bird, respectively.

Wise Guy became the first horse to capture the Triple Crown since Momentum, another horse from the O’Brien barn, six years ago.

The other two to sweep the series since the sport was centralised in 1994 were the Glenn Mendez-trained duo of Carnival Messiah (2001) and Top Of The Class (2003).

However, Wise Guy became the first horse to complete the feat in such a short space of time.

The three races are usually spread out over between four to five months, but was arranged over a two-month period this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With six victories, including a perfect four for four over two turns, and two seconds from his eight outings this season, Wise Guy would have to be the favourite for the prestigious Horse of the Year title.

Apprentices almost never win Triple Crown races, but Kimal Santo was aboard the chestnut in all three legs, as well as on Emancipation Day (August 1), when they started their perfect union in the 1,750-metre contest.

Multiple champion jockey Ricky Jadoo had won the Derby on the last two occasions with Cape Canaveral and Juice Man, respectively, for Mendez, but the top jockey was not in action yesterday as it was his daughter’s wedding day.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIES LOST

SERIES LOST

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said his side paid again for inconsistent bowling, when they crashed to a 72-run defeat in the second T20 International against New Zealand, yesterday.

Glenn Phillips smashed a 46-ball century as New Zealand piled on 238-3 en route to a series-sealing hammering of West Indies at Mount Maunganui.

Olympian Bertrand passes at 84

Olympian Bertrand passes at 84

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Dr Cliff Bertrand has passed away. He was 84. According to his daughter, Lisa, Dr Bertrand died yesterday of natural causes in New York, USA.

Bertrand represented the British West Indies at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Italy. He progressed to the second round of the men’s 200 metres. Four years later, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Bertrand ran in T&T colours. He again advanced to the 200m second round.

Windies lose again

Windies lose again

Another poor bowling effort followed by feeble batting from World champions, West Indies condemned them to a 66-run defeat in the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand yesterday, after Glenn Phillips blasted a record, maiden hundred of 108.

The Windies bowling again was far too inconsistent, and Phillips smashed 10 fours and eight sixes in a 51-ball assault to record the fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealander, setting up the Black Caps for an imposing 238 for three from their allocation of 20 overs in the rain-affected match at the Bay Oval.

Abrupt end to Super League AGM

Abrupt end to Super League AGM

The Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) still doesn’t have a new president.

Yesterday, the virtual Annual General Meeting of the TTSL ended abruptly, just before the final item — the election of officers.

Home away from home

Home away from home

Halifax Wanderers supporters would agree that on field-captain Andre Rampersad has proven to be a spice of positivity for Halifax’s professional football team.

Steering the Wanderers from a last-place finish in 2019 to an impressive second-place in 2020, he has shown leadership through his actions both on and off the pitch.

TRIPLE CROWN ‘GUY’

TRIPLE CROWN ‘GUY’

WISE GUY completed a hat-trick of victories to become the fourth Triple Crown winner. But he…