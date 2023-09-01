Triple-gold treat from Blackman

Nikoli Blackman

With his performances at the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this month, star TTO junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman has earned the Trinidad Express star of the Month for August.

It was a close-run thing between Blackman and cyclist Nicholas Paul who distinguished him self at the UCI Cycling Track World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland with a silver medal in the sprint. Only five-time World champion Harrie Levreysen of the Netherlands was able to stop Paul.

However, continuing a rich vein of form, Nikoli Blackman took his swimming to another level with his triple gold performance in the swimming competition of the historic Trinbago 2023 CYG hosted at the national Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva. It was the first time the Games were being held in this region and Blackman produced performances fitting of the occasion.

After winning his first medal at a senior competition in the 200m freestyle at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador back in July (silver), the man Olympic coach Anil Roberts has called “The Real Deal,” followed up with a storming swim in the same event on the first day of the five-day competition, producing his first effort under the one minute, 50-second mark for the 200m free, when he stopped the clock in 1:49.94, storming away from the Cayman Islands’ James Allison to put the result beyond doubt.

In front of a vocal, partisan home crowd, he produced his second gold in the 100m freestyle , producing another first, this time going under 50-seconds, touching the time-pad in 49.60.

Then on the final day of the meet the heir-apparent to Dylan Carter as T&T ace swimmer, led from dive to touch in the sports’ blue riband event—the 50m freestyle—sprinting to a very quick 22.36 seconds, smashing Carter’s 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics national record of 22.49 seconds.

It was a sweep of the three free events that built on the momentum from the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships performances back in April when he claimed six gold, seven silver and one bronze.

Most of the credit for his performances must be directed to the coach who has overseen his preparation since he was 11 years old, Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) vice-president Joseph Mc Leod.

However, Blackman’s preparation going forward—at least for the next four years—will be in the hands of the University of Tennessee head coach Matt Kredich.

With two more assignments -the World Aquatics junior Swimming Championships in Israel (September 4-9) and the Pan American Games (October 20-Novmber 5)—still to go for the college freshman, Blackman may yet feature as another Star of the Month before the close of the year.

