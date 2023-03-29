Trouble in Arima

The Arima Velodrome is the place to be for tomorrow’s Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League double-header which begins with a sumptuous clash between a young W Connection and a Defence Force team that have won its last two and are starting to motor.
Having suffered a shock 3-0 opening loss to in-form AC Port of Spain—despite controlling most of the match—Defence Force have stopped Point Fortin Civic (2-1) and Police FC (2-0) in their last two.
Meanwhile, W Connection do not have the star footballers of past seasons. But with a largely young bunch they have defeated Police FC (2-1) and drawn with a solid Morvant Caledonia AIA (0-0) while running Rangers close in a losing 2-1 effort.
The second match in Arima features newcomers Prisons FC who might believe, having drawn star-studded Terminix La Horquetta Rangers away from their close-by fortress, to the neutral ground in the centre of Arima.
UPCOMING MATCHES
(MATCHDAY 5):
(Tomorrow)
Venue — Arima Velodrome
5PM — DEFENCE FORCE FC vs W. CONNECTION FC
7.15PM — PRISON SERVICE FC vs TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS
(Saturday)
Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium
4PM — TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO vs POLICE FC
Venue — Larry Gomes Stadium
4PM — CUNUPIA FC vs AC PORT OF SPAIN
(SUNDAY)
Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium
4PM -- CENTRAL FC vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC
Venue — Larry Gomes Stadium
4PM — CALEDONIA vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH
MATCH WEEK 4 RESULTS:
• CENTRAL FC 3 (Keron Cummings 3’ & 81’ Maurice Dick 51’) vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH 2 (Dantaye Gilbert 12’, Trevis Byron 36’)
• TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS 4 (Tyrone Charles 6’ & 63, Ataulla Guerra 22’, Isaiah Lee 78’ vs TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO 4 (Kareem Riley 27’, Nicholas Dillon 62’, 90+4 pen, Nathaniel O’Garro 89’)
• CUNUPIA FC 2 (Romarian Williams 26’, Rhondel Gibson 42’) vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC (Nathaniel Garcia 86’)
• MORVANT CALEDONIA UTD 0 vs W. CONNECTION FC 0
• AC PORT OF SPAIN 5 (Robert Primus 1’, Radanfah Abu Bakr 21’ & 41’, Jomoul Francois 90’+2, Brian Armstrong 90’+5 vs PRISON SERVICE FC 0
• DEFENCE FORCE FC 2 (Brent Sam 25’ pen, Lashawn Roberts 90’+4) vs POLICE FC 0