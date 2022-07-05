‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

“Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions.”

These words were spoken at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday — 14 years after Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson clocked 38.06 seconds in the Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres final.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet finished second in that August 22, 2008 race. Silver, however, turned into gold following Jamaica’s disqualification as a result of Nesta Carter’s doping violation.