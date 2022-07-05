Aaron Armstrong

JUST REWARD: The 2008 Olympic Games men’s 4x100-metre champions pose with their gold medals at the Medal Reallocation Ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday. Back row, from left, Aaron Armstrong, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson. Front row, from left, Keston Bledman and Marc Burns.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions.”

These words were spoken at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday — 14 years after Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson clocked 38.06 seconds in the Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres final.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet finished second in that August 22, 2008 race. Silver, however, turned into gold following Jamaica’s disqualification as a result of Nesta Carter’s doping violation.

Bledman, Burns, Callender and Thompson as well as Aaron Armstrong, who ran in the qualifying round, finally received their gold medals at yesterday’s Reallocation Ceremony.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach presented the five sprinters with their gold. Each man also got a bouquet of flowers, T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson performing the presentation duties.

“We never took any shortcuts in competing,” said Thompson, “because we understand what it takes to be true champions. Being true champions and embodying the spirit of Olympism means competing with honour and integrity, and we continue to do that.

“We honour our competition,” the 2008 Olympic Games 100m silver medallist continued, “we honour each other, and we always came to represent Trinidad and Tobago with the utmost pride and respect.”

Before draping the T&T track stars with gold, Bach delivered a congratulatory address to the quintet and their guests.

“You would have preferred to have this ceremony in the Olympic Stadium in Beijing in 2008, and to share this feeling immediately after your victory, to enjoy the emotional moments after having crossed the finish line first. But on the other hand, we should look always at the bright side of life. Looking at the bright side of life this evening, finally justice is being done.

“Nobody in the Olympic movement,” the IOC president continued, “just accepted the result from Beijing and forgot about everything. We took the necessary precaution to make sure that cheaters can never feel safe. We were storing the samples and re-analysing the samples when new methods are available to do justice.”

Improved technology in drug testing resulted in a retrospective positive for Carter. In 2017, the IOC stripped Carter, Michael Frater, Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell of gold.

“There are two parts of justice,” Bach said. “One is to catch and sanction the cheats. But this is not the ultimate goal. Our ultimate goal is to protect you, to protect the clean athletes. Sanctioning the cheats is only a means to this end. But it’s not the end. Therefore, we should enjoy this together, and be happy that this finally could happen.”

Bledman, Burns, Callender, Thompson and Armstrong have joined 1976 men’s 100m champion Hasely Crawford and 2012 men’s javelin winner Keshorn Walcott in the elite “T&T Olympic Gold Medallists” club.

After receiving their precious metal, the five sprinters stood at attention for the playing of the national anthem. Immediate past president of the TTOC, Brian Lewis was thrilled that a steelpan rendition of “Forged from the Love of Liberty” was used for the ceremony.

“I always believed that the steelpan version of the national anthem and getting the IOC to approve it for Olympic medal ceremonies was an important global recognition for our national instrument. The significance of today is deep and profound in more ways than one.”

Bach said the 14-year delay in receiving gold has added value to the achievement.

“I’m sure you can really feel the pure joy and satisfaction now that you have the final confirmation that you won this Olympic final, that you won this Olympic race, that you won this Olympic gold medal by being clean and fair athletes and by being role models, not only for the young generation in Trinidad and Tobago but for the athletes around the world.

“When we award you this gold medal, it also means that we want to show our respect for you. You have been and you are fair and clean athletes. You are not just winners of a gold medal,” Bach ended. “You are true Olympic champions.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

“Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions.”

These words were spoken at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday — 14 years after Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson clocked 38.06 seconds in the Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres final.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet finished second in that August 22, 2008 race. Silver, however, turned into gold following Jamaica’s disqualification as a result of Nesta Carter’s doping violation.

Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Keshorn Walcott, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among 11 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Walcott is sixth on the 2022 men’s javelin world performance list with a huge 89.07 metres throw, and will be among the podium contenders at Oregon22. The 2012 Olympic champion is the only male field athlete on the T&T team.

T&T U-19 women win opener

Skipper Shalini Samaroo scored 61 runs and grabbed four wickets without conceding a run to lead the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19s to an emphatic 137-run victory over their Leeward Islands counterparts in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

THE Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championships will serve off tomorrow at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

THE first major volleyball tournament in the country in over two years was originally scheduled at another venue, but the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, needed repairs which would not have been completed before the start.

TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert will return to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the four-time champions continue to build a strong roster in pursuit of a fifth title.

Munro, the Hero CPL’s leading overseas run-scorer, and fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert were two of five overseas signings announced by TKR yesterday.

T&T U-19s face new challenge

T&T U-19s face new challenge

Rajeev Ramnath will lead a strong Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championships in St Vincent and the Grenadines, from August 7-28.

This year will see the regional youth cricketers compete in the longer version of the game which many would not have played over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.