“True champions.”
That is how Central Sports owner Richard Ramkissoon described his side after they defeated PowerGen Penal Sports by 27 runs to clinch their second Premiership 1 T20 title at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.
“We treat each tournament with respect but the T20 to me is the most prestigious tournament of the TTCB (Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board) and it is always good to win that because you get a lot of mileage and accolades and hype,” said Ramkissoon.
“From the outset, you could see that there were only four clubs that were really competitive at this level in terms of the T20 and it augers well for us to know that we had to beat Queen’s Park 1 and then PowerGen in the final to win this tournament,” he continued.
“That says a lot about the club and the talent we have. We are the true champions because we didn’t come through any back door. We really had to perform against the best teams to win and we did that,” he noted.
Central Sports were drawn in Group B for the T20 alongside Alescon Comets, PowerGen and Profilbau Victoria United.
They defeated both Comets and Victoria before PowerGen clinched a last-ball one-wicket victory in the final group game to seal the top spot.
Central then had to face the defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 in the semi-finals. The match was reduced to an eight-over affair which Central won by eight wickets with two balls to spare.
“The preparation for this season was long and hard but we had proper planning and we were able to put together this winning team,” revealed Ramkissoon.
“At the end of the day we placed fourth in the League and reached the semi-finals of the 50 overs and while we were disappointed not to reach the final of that tournament, to have won this T20, the team was just ecstatic and happy. At least we ended the season with at least one title knowing the investment we made this season,” he added.
“The most important thing when I put a team together is to be competitive. We don’t play cricket just to survive in any tournament. We play to win so our main goal was to try to win two titles.
“The League is a very important competition for us because that determines if you survive or not but the T20 is special and we are happy we could end the season on a winning note,” Ramkissoon concluded.
Meanwhile, in a facebook post dedicating the victory to his father, player/coach Rayad Emrit, who played a significant role with the ball to guide the team to victory, said “Yes, we deserve this title”.
Emrit grabbed four wickets for 31 runs in the final, including the scalps of PowerGen’s top batters Evin Lewis, Cephas Cooper and Jason Mohammed which earned him the Player of the Match award.