Trust the process

“Wa’m to dem fellas?”
At no time was that query related to the West Indies Test side.
Even though it was less than a week from the latest batting failures resulting in the drawn series with Pakistan in Jamaica, that didn’t seem to occupy the minds of those who wanted to talk cricket. Not at the gas station, not by the doubles vendor, nowhere.
It was all about Trinbago Knight Riders. TKR this, TKR that, TKR the other.
But it’s easy to work out why. Almost everyone likes to be associated with winners, and it’s because they have been so successful over the past four seasons, culminating in a record-breaking unbeaten 2020 campaign, that they are very much the talk of the town as fans and followers of the franchise try to work out what is accounting for the shaky campaign so far for Kieron Pollard’s side in this ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League.
Yet such a preoccupation should not mean it is business as usual at the decision-making levels of Cricket West Indies. While CWI have clearly gone the public relations way of pushing a positive message no matter what, even to the extent of useless labelling (a warm-up match is now branded “Best vs Best” and under-19s are re-named “Rising Stars”), none of that changes the cold, hard facts of the deepening crisis in Test match batsmanship in the region.
You can dance around it all you want, it won’t change the reality of numbers which are mediocre at best.
No-one involved in the last Test at Sabina Park averages 40. Nkrumah Bonner is closest at 39.00, and while he flourished in his debut series in Bangladesh and then against Sri Lanka in Antigua, his last five innings have yielded 54 runs, starting with a blow flush on the helmet and concussion from an ill-advised hook first ball at Anrich Nortje on the first day of the series against South Africa in St Lucia.
Kyle Mayers’ phenomenal start in Bangladesh—that match-winning 210 not out on debut in Chattogram was remarkable – and even greater consistency against the Sri Lankans has been followed by 91 runs in eight innings against the Proteas and Pakistanis, with three “ducks” in a row at Sabina Park contributing to his average sliding down to 36.86.
And what of those who continuously clamoured for our boy, Darren Bravo, and the likes of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and, to a lesser extent, Shamarh Brooks, as replacements? Well, none of the last three averages 30. As for Bravo (36.47 from 56 Tests), his last 13 innings, from the home series against England in 2019, have yielded 138 runs at an average of less than 12.
So while the CPL, the remainder of the Indian Premier League and the World T20 hold attention until the end of November, surely this is the time for the technical people at CWI, starting with head coach Phil Simmons and director of cricket Jimmy Adams, to address this obvious area of concern as a matter of urgency.
On the football front, while there are obvious question marks about the process, it can only be hoped that the full-time appointment of Angus Eve as head coach of the senior men’s national team (apparently with responsibility as well for the under-20s) comes with all the support—financial, material or technical—that a foreigner in the same position usually gets.
That doesn’t mean the former national striker should expect a forgiving public or an accommodating media, because once we’re talking about national representation and high-level competition, a certain standard of performance must be expected, even demanded.
In getting Trinidad and Tobago to the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States and holding Mexico to a draw in an extremely hostile environment in Texas, even Lingo could see there was a definite positive energy and purpose to the side under Eve compared to the listless outfit which effectively exited Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification with a goalless draw to the Bahamas in Nassau in June.
However the decline in standard of play has been so significant, the work ethic so demonstrably poor for such a long time that it will be some time before there is any real discussion about this country again being considered among the best in the region, to say nothing of even entertaining thoughts about another World Cup finals appearance.
As with West Indies Test match batsmanship it’s about owning up to inescapable realities, agreeing on a path towards reformation, or transformation if necessary, and—most importantly—sticking to it in the expectation that results and rewards will come, eventually.
Sport, like life, is not static and we risk being left even farther behind by continuing to let greed, selfishness and ego derail a process designed to achieve consistent excellence.