Gudaf Tsegay

world record: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay set the second senior world record of her career and her first outdoors, smashing the world 5000m at the the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon, USA, yesterday.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay set the second senior world record of her career and her first outdoors, smashing the world 5,000m record with a remarkable 14-minute, 00.21-second run at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, yesterday.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

In the second track final of a packed second day of action at Hayward Field, the world 10,000m champion took almost five seconds off the world record of 14:05.20 that Faith Kipyegon set in Paris in June as part of a record spree that also saw the Kenyan set global marks for the 1,500m and mile.

A fast time had been on the cards and world indoor 1500m record-holder Tsegay delivered in sensational style. The pacemakers led her through 1,000m in 2:48.08 and 2,000m in 5:37.24, before Tsegay’s Ethiopian compatriot Birke Haylom reached 3,000m in front in 8:26.03 – well on world record pace.

Looking composed and determined, Tsegay maintained that tempo, reaching 4,000m in 11:16.89. She only had Chebet for company at that point but soon she left the two-time world medallist behind, too, as she strode away targeting another historic performance.

Tsegay created a gap on Chebet with two laps to go and by the back straight, she had stormed ahead of the lights indicating world record pace. She reached the bell in around 12:55 and with the crowd on their feet and the clock ticking towards 14 minutes, she crossed the line just after that, in 14:00.21.

Chebet followed just outside Kipyegon’s previous world record.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

USEFUL EXERCISE

USEFUL EXERCISE

Despite coming out on the losing end against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night, T…

Tsegay smashes Kipyegon’s 5000m world record

Tsegay smashes Kipyegon’s 5000m world record

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay set the second senior world record of her career and her first outdoors, smashing the world 5,000m record with a remarkable 14-minute, 00.21-second run at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, yesterday.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

Tallawahs step up

Tallawahs step up

Alex Hales struck a career-best hundred as the resurgent Jamaica Tallawahs crushed the St Lucia Kings by 122 runs to all but clinch the final spot in the playoffs of the Caribbean Premier League yesterday.

Needing to win their final game in order to edge out the Barbados Royals who played their final game last night against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Tallawahs racked up an impressive 201 for five behind Hales’s unbeaten 119, and then bundled the Kings out off 79 off 15 overs.

Jamaican stint for Auvray

Jamaican stint for Auvray

Mount Pleasant Academy has signed Trinidad and Tobago international Kaile Auvray.

Auvray last played for Sporting Kansas City 2 in the USL, the second tier in the United states, but is currently out of contract.

The Jamaica stint gives Auvray the chance to play competitive football, one of the requisites which national coach Angus eve has established for national selection, and allows him to keep his space on T&T’s s national team for the CONCACAF Nations League.

Williams is T&T’s first Pan Am referee

Williams is T&T’s first Pan Am referee

PJ WILLIAMS is the first person from Trinidad and Tobago to ever become a certified referee by the Badminton Pan Am Confederation, the governing body for the sport in the Americas.

After becoming an accredited referee in 2017, the 66-year-old was promoted following a six-day assessment period when he was the head referee in the PanAm Individual Championships in Jamaica in April.