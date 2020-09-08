The Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), which controls amateur boxing in the country, is mourning the passing of coach and former local pro, Fitzherbert Dash.
The 72-year-old was head coach of the World Class Boxing Gym in Diego Martin, producing many talented boxers, among whom were Pan Am and multi-international medallist Michael Alexander as well as national champions and Caribbean medallists Jean-Paul Cooper and Anthony Joseph.
Dash was an amateur boxer who honed his skills under the watch of legendary coach Neville “Jimpy” Edwards. He turned professional and had a long but moderate career. He is best remembered for his fights with national featherweight champion Michael Drayton; although he lost, he was never disgraced.
Dash had better success as a national coach as, apart from those mentioned above, he produced numerous national champions over the last 15 years and served as a mentor and father figure to many of these young men.
The funeral of Fitzherbert Dash is expected to take place tomorrow.