Akeal Hosein drifted his way past Jermaine Blackwood’s attempted straight hit, had Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught top-edging a sweep that a diving Dwayne Bravo pouched at slip and got Asif Ali to cut straight to Kieron Pollard at point. Those three wickets inside the first six overs of yesterday’s first semi-final, all but guaranteed Hosein the Man-of-the-Match award as it set up the Trinbago Knight Riders’ passage to the final of this year’s Caribbean Premier League.