Fitzherbert Dash

COACH AND MENTOR: Recently deceased Diego Martin-based World Class Boxing Gym coach Fitzherbert Dash, right, seen with one of his many young charges.

The Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), which controls amateur boxing in the country, is mourning the passing of coach and former local pro, Fitzherbert Dash.

The 72-year-old was head coach of the World Class Boxing Gym in Diego Martin, producing many talented boxers, among whom were Pan Am and multi-international medallist Michael Alexander as well as national champions and Caribbean medallists Jean-Paul Cooper and Anthony Joseph.

Dash was an amateur boxer who honed his skills under the watch of legendary coach Neville “Jimpy” Edwards. He turned professional and had a long but moderate career. He is best remembered for his fights with national featherweight champion Michael Drayton; although he lost, he was never disgraced.

Dash had better success as a national coach as, apart from those mentioned above, he produced numerous national champions over the last 15 years and served as a mentor and father figure to many of these young men.

The funeral of Fitzherbert Dash is expected to take place tomorrow.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Card of Honour

Card of Honour

Jereem “The Dream” Richards is making productive use of the downtime created by the Covid-19…

Meeting legit

Meeting legit

“It should be noted that at least three TTFA members communicated to the TTFA in writing, of…

QUEST FOR 12

QUEST FOR 12

Having set the pace from match one, the Trinbago Knight Riders will aim to end their run in …

ONE TO GO

ONE TO GO

Akeal Hosein drifted his way past Jermaine Blackwood’s attempted straight hit, had Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught top-edging a sweep that a diving Dwayne Bravo pouched at slip and got Asif Ali to cut straight to Kieron Pollard at point. Those three wickets inside the first six overs of yesterday’s first semi-final, all but guaranteed Hosein the Man-of-the-Match award as it set up the Trinbago Knight Riders’ passage to the final of this year’s Caribbean Premier League.